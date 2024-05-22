Nelson Tasman Business Awards Now Open Young Business Leader New Category

Applications are now open for the 35th Nelson Pine Industries Chamber of Commerce Business Awards and this year a category for young business leaders has been established. Chief Executive, Ali Boswijk, says that the category has been created to celebrate young leaders and the 35th awards celebration has coincidentally, synchronicity with the new category.

“We love the idea of raising the profile of young people who are doing well in our community. Our business leaders now and for many more years to come. It’s serendipitous that the maximum age to qualify for the young business leader category is 35 and that’s how long the awards have been going. None of the applicants would have been born when the first of our business awards nights was held.”

“As well as a small written requirement, entrants of the category will also need to meet with our judging panel. But our plan is to approach the situation with a jovial kindness more reminiscent of British Home Baking, than the intimidation of Dragon’s Den. We know they could handle it, but don’t want to put anyone off.”

Another person can nominate a young business leader or they can enter of their own volition. Other award categories are Start Up, Small, Medium and Large Business. A supreme winner is decided from these category winners. Two other specialist categories include the Innovative Business Award and the Community Impact Award.

Judges this year are Lester Binns, Euan McIntosh, Jonny Hendriksen, Paul Mackay and Ali Boswijk. Binns says applicants should explain 'what makes your business awesome'.

"Use the entry to tell the story of your business. Don't focus on hitting word limits or overly worry about what to write. Tell us what you are proud of and what makes your business awesome."

To enter the Nelson Pine Industries Chamber of Commerce Business Awards or nominate a young business go to: www.ntccbusinessawards.org.nz. Applications close 26 August. Winners will be announced at the awards gala dinner on Friday 28 February 2025.

The awards were established 35 years ago by the Nelson Tasman Chamber of Commerce to celebrate businesses in the local community.

