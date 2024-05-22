Kiwi Small Business Financial Management Gets A Boost

In a move to support New Zealand small business operators facing unprecedented financial management pressures, Afirmo is creating more simplicity for business owners in their tax and accounting management with the release of its latest software upgrade.

New Zealand is a nation of small businesses – approximately 530,000 of them, contributing over a quarter of the country’s gross domestic product. It is a sector Afirmo is committed to supporting.

The upgrade addresses the growing need business owners have for more intuitive and efficient online tools that can adapt to the unique demands of their businesses.

The new tailor-made dashboard allows users to customise their interface according to their specific needs, ensuring important data and tools are always within reach. Furthermore, the upgrade to the Tax Module offers a simplified way for small business owners to manage GST and Income Tax information online, significantly reducing the stress of financial compliance and stay on track with Inland Revenue.

"The latest enhancements reflect our commitment to delivering small business owners with ways to simplify the financial management side of their business. It's about creating an experience that's both powerful and intuitive that helps business owners through these tough times," Afirmo CEO Robert Rolls says.

“This software upgrade provides them with enhanced tools to manage their operations more time and cost effectively and free them up to focus on keeping their business on track.

In these tough times small businesses are looking for ways to simplify as much of their business management processes and as cost effectively as possible - with Afirmo’s online automated tax and accounting management services, business owners don’t need an accountant or the expensive online accounting management service alternatives” he says.

The company is eager to support its users with these new features, and is already planning further enhancements for 2024 to ensure Afirmo remains at the forefront of business management solutions.

