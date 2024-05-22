Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Accessible Properties Ready To Deliver New Social Housing

Wednesday, 22 May 2024, 4:15 pm
Press Release: Accessible Properties

Accessible Properties has the resources and the expertise to deliver new social housing funded by the Government’s allocation of $140 million to Community Housing Providers (CHPs).

Chief Executive Greg Orchard says Accessible Properties, which is New Zealand’s largest CHP, is ready to deliver homes that will make a real difference to people in need.

“We are an approved Community Housing Provider that provides housing in communities throughout the country. This includes close to 1,200 properties in the very expensive rental market of Tauranga and wider Bay of Plenty.

“There is a great demand for good quality affordable housing across New Zealand and the funding will help ensure the most vulnerable have warm, dry, and safe homes that provide a foundation from which they can fully participate in society.

“This brings enormous benefits for residents and their whānau, as well as for the wider community.

“We are proud of the good homes and community support we offer to our tenants. Extra funding will mean we can do even more.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Accessible Properties on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 