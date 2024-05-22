Accessible Properties Ready To Deliver New Social Housing

Accessible Properties has the resources and the expertise to deliver new social housing funded by the Government’s allocation of $140 million to Community Housing Providers (CHPs).

Chief Executive Greg Orchard says Accessible Properties, which is New Zealand’s largest CHP, is ready to deliver homes that will make a real difference to people in need.

“We are an approved Community Housing Provider that provides housing in communities throughout the country. This includes close to 1,200 properties in the very expensive rental market of Tauranga and wider Bay of Plenty.

“There is a great demand for good quality affordable housing across New Zealand and the funding will help ensure the most vulnerable have warm, dry, and safe homes that provide a foundation from which they can fully participate in society.

“This brings enormous benefits for residents and their whānau, as well as for the wider community.

“We are proud of the good homes and community support we offer to our tenants. Extra funding will mean we can do even more.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

