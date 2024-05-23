Two Lotto Players Win $500,000

22 May 2024

The winning tickets were sold at Onerahi Dairy in Whangārei and on MyLotto to a player from Christchurch. Two lucky Lotto players from Whangārei and Christchurch toasted a special win after each winning $500,000 with Lotto First Division in live Lotto draw.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $30 million. Strike Four has also rolled over tonight and will be $600,000 on Saturday night.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it takes only one ticket to win. Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

