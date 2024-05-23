Simon Shepherd Joins NBR To Launch New Business Podcast

The National Business Review continues to expand its premium business news coverage with the appointment of highly-experienced presenter and journalist Simon Shepherd.

Shepherd has more than 30 years’ broadcasting experience, the past five as co-host of Three’s weekly political and current affairs programme Newshub Nation.

A seasoned interviewer, Shepherd will lead the launch of a new NBR business podcast that will focus on CEOs, other high-profile leaders, entrepreneurs, and politicians and also showcase the incredible work of NBR journalists.

“Joining NBR to launch a new business podcast is a fantastic opportunity for me,” Shepherd said. “Business is the backbone of New Zealand and there are so many key players to talk to.

“The country is facing some huge issues and there are great conversations to be had and uncomfortable questions to ask. I can’t wait to ask them.”

Shepherd has been at Newshub and 3News for the past 22 years, reporting for high-profile programmes like 60 Minutes and Campbell Live, and presenting 3News weekend bulletins and Newshub Nation.

“NBR is a great fit for me. The best business journalists, with no opinion and no advertising – it’s why it’s one of the most trusted news sources in the country.”

NBR editor in chief - strategy Grant Walker said NBR continued to expand its team and offering with this welcome appointment.

“As mentioned, Simon has shown throughout his career he is not afraid to ask the difficult questions and we look forward, as I'm sure our member subscribers are, to both listening and viewing Simon's weekly offerings.”

Shepherd will start at NBR on Monday July 29 and will be based in NBR’s central Auckland newsroom.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

