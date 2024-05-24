Growth In Export Markets For New Zealand Milk Powder

Milk powder exports were valued at $9.7 billion in the year ended April 2024, according to figures released by Stats NZ today.

Milk powder made up 14 percent of the total value of exports for the same period, making it our largest export commodity.

Since the year ended April 2008, annual milk powder export values have increased 109 percent, and quantities have increased 112 percent.

In the year ended April 2024, China was the main destination for our milk powder exports. Over this period, 30 percent of our milk powder exports were sent to China.

