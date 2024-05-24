2024 FMG Region-off Season Launched

Region-off Winners East Coast With East Coast Rural (Photo-Supplied)

Today marks day one of the 2024 FMG Young Farmer of the Year Region-off and FMG is reminding locals to get on board with earning points to keep their region at the top of the table.

FMG has been Principal sponsor of the Young Farmer of the Year competition since 2015 and has always looked for innovative ways to engage contestants’ local communities in the contest.

The FMG Region-off was a new feature in last year’s Young Farmer of the Year contest suite. The category saw AgriKids, Junior and Young Farmers competing in a regional showdown earning points through public voting and community focussed challenges.

FMG’s Head of Events, Travel and Sponsorship Charlotte Cooley said the seven Young Farmer regional communities now had six weeks to get to work earning points before the coveted Grand Final event held in Hamilton in early July.

“Last year’s community focussed challenges saw an outstanding 679 meals distributed to local communities, 13 trailer loads of firewood delivered and 55 local farmers helped out with on farm tasks like drenching and crutching.”

“A big thanks in advance to all the parents, teachers, community leaders and contributors who help make things happen. We are looking forward to seeing what community focussed work goes on this year by the regions looking to take out the top spot.”

Previous iterations of FMG’s community level element of the competition have included the People’s Choice Award.

“We had some great engagement with People’s Choice over the years but the Region-off allows the very regions these Young Farmers represent the opportunity to benefit from their competitiveness”.

Last year’s winners were the East Coast who took home $5000 for their chosen charity, East Coast Rural Support Trust.

You can check out the story of East Coast’s 2023 Region-off win here and watch their video here.

Other Young Farmer Regions include Northern, Waikato Bay of Plenty, Taranaki Manawatu, Tasman, Aorangi and Otago Southland.

