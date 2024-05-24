Electrifying Queenstown Summit To Inspire Businesses To Decarbonise

Joint media release from Destination Queenstown and Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce.

Queenstown Lakes’ commitment to a carbon-zero visitor economy will be brought to life for business owners and tourism operators at the region’s inaugural Electrifying Queenstown business summit next month.

A collaboration between Destination Queenstown and Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce, the initiative is powered by Aurora Energy, inviting local businesses to unlock the economic benefits of electrification, saving on costs and growing their business while decarbonising.

The one-day event will bring together industry leaders and specialists from a range of sectors including energy, finance, transport, climate and tourism. Destination Queenstown Chief Executive, Mat Woods, says the summit caters to all businesses, no matter what stage of the regenerative journey they’re at.

“Queenstown Lakes’ visitor economy reaching carbon-zero by 2030 relies on local businesses and tourism operators recognising the rewards of switching to renewable energy solutions such as hydrogen, wind and solar to enable fully electric heating, cooking and transport.

“One of the most effective ways to decarbonise is by going electric. We’re excited to have experts joining Electrifying Queenstown to share knowledge and practical ideas to support the tourism and business community to shift to a sustainable future,” Woods said.

Guest speakers include Mike Casey, CEO Rewiring Aotearoa and Forest Lodge Orchard; Finn Ross, Lake Hawea Station and Founder of Climate Action Company; and Glenn Coates, General Manager Asset Management and Planning Aurora Energy.

During an interactive tradeshow exhibit, businesses can speak with experts about low interest finance options, carbon counting, electric transport, charging solutions and solar.

Queenstown Business Chamber of Commerce Chief Executive Officer, Sharon Fifield, says Electrifying Queenstown aims to transform the question of ‘why should I decarbonise my business’ to ‘how do I get started’, equipping business owners with information they need to start decarbonising and save money while doing it.

“Queenstown businesses understand they need to shift to more sustainable practices but there are so many things to consider. A common misconception is that business profitability and growth needs to take a hit.

“You can protect the planet without sacrificing your bottom line and we’re thrilled to bring this event to Queenstown, sharing the benefits and opportunities that come with electrifying a business including cost savings, operational efficiencies, and emissions reductions,” Fifield said.

Electrifying Queenstown will be held at Millbrook Resort on Monday 24 June. The event is free to attend and registrations are essential.

Find out more and sign up here.

