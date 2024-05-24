The Meat Box Expands With Extended Grocery Offering

Building on the acquisition of Supie’s trademarks and domains, The Meat Box now delivers a comprehensive range of fresh produce and essential groceries, providing a convenient one-stop shopping experience for Kiwis.

The new Grocery Box bundles essential groceries, making it easier for New Zealanders to restock their pantry without leaving the house. Customers can pair the Grocery Box with Meat Boxes, fruits and vegetables to cover all their essentials. With flexible subscription options, customers can choose to receive their items weekly, fortnightly, or monthly, all with free nationwide delivery, removing the need for customers to have to think about grocery shopping each week. For those who prefer, one-off deliveries are also available, offering maximum convenience.

In addition to the convenient pre-bundled Grocery Box, customers can also shop for individual grocery items. The range has been developed to include essentials that pair with meat, fruit, and vegetables, giving customers everything they need to create delicious meals.

This addition allows for everything from a large shop for all meal items to simply topping up a Meat Box with one or two necessities for the week.

Wayne Kennerley, CEO of The Meat Box, shared, "Our expansion into grocery delivery is a natural progression that allows us to better serve our customers. While we’re not a full-service supermarket, we’re excited to offer a curated selection of high-quality essentials at great value, delivered right to their doorsteps.”

The Meat Box is an online butcher delivering restaurant quality meat, produce, and groceries nationwide. Committed to supporting local farmers and providing exceptional convenience, The Meat Box makes it easy for Kiwis to enjoy home-cooked meals without the hassle of supermarket trips. With a wide selection of products and flexible delivery options, The Meat Box helps families enjoy delicious meals together.

