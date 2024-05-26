Whanganui Lotto Player Wins $1 Million

25 May 2024

One lucky Lotto player from Whanganui will be jumping for joy after winning $1 million with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw. The winning ticket was sold at Castlecliff Four Square in Whanganui.

Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Wednesday night, where the jackpot will be $33 million.

In addition, a Strike player from Whanganui won $600,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike ticket was sold at Castlecliff Four Square in Whanganui.

Anyone who bought their ticket from Castlecliff Four Square should check their ticket as soon as possible in-store, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it takes only one ticket to win. Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

