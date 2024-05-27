Capgemini And Schneider Electric Collaborate To Help Companies Achieve Energy Optimisation

Schneider Electric, leader in the digital transformation of energy management and automation, and Capgemini, a global leader in business and technology transformation services, today announced a new collaboration in energy optimisation. Designed to help organisations accelerate their journey towards smarter and greener facility management and energy efficiency, the Energy Command Center leverages a unique end-to-end combination of digital solutions and cutting-edge technologies, to both simplify energy management and optimise its consumption.

According to IEA’s analysis, energy has accounted for more than three-quarters of global greenhouse gas emissions in recent years. Clean electricity, combined with the digitisation of energy management technology, is critical to accelerate energy transition.

One integrated platform to monitor, predict, control, and optimise all energy assets

The Energy Command Center solution, developed by Capgemini and powered by Schneider Electric, is an integrated and centralised platform to monitor, control and optimise all building assets consuming energy including data centers or critical environment[1] rooms. The platform combines advanced artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning logics and algorithms, and the Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to measure and predict various metrics like energy intensity, health of critical assets, critical operations, renewable energy generation, and the overall performance across all energy assets.

Schneider Electric’s leading connected products, edge control, and advisory applications help organisations efficiently manage their energy supply across multiple assets, such as factories, offices, or other infrastructure, while also reducing energy consumption across their operations in one integrated platform. Capgemini brings its expertise in data integration and processing, AI and machine learning, and the integration of all products and software in a central decision-making platform.

Using real-time energy consumption and carbon emission data combined with modular and interoperable building management software and systems, the Energy Command Center helps to lower energy consumption and spend to help achieve organisational goals while accelerating towards a net-zero future.

"At Capgemini we are deeply convinced that there is an incredible untapped potential for digital technologies and data to accelerate the energy transition. We share this vision and commitment with Schneider Electric,” said Aiman Ezzat, CEO at Capgemini. “We are at a pivotal moment for the energy transition and are thrilled to join forces and combine our deep technology and data expertise with Schneider Electric’s reputed solutions, to empower organisations to manage and accelerate their energy decarbonization pathway.”

Peter Herweck, CEO at Schneider Electric, said “Tackling the energy and climate crises is paramount, and energy efficiency plays a key role in mitigating these challenges. Decarbonisation through electrification and digitisation is a necessity for a sustainable future. We are very excited to collaborate with Capgemini, as it allows us to further advance our efforts to drive energy efficiency and sustainable practices. Together we can make a meaningful impact.”

29% reduction in energy consumption for Capgemini’s eight main campuses located in India

A prototype of the solution has been tested since 2022 across Capgemini’s operations in India, which account for about a quarter of the Capgemini Group’s energy footprint, enabling real-time monitoring and efficient control of energy supply across multiple assets, while also reducing and optimising energy consumption across operations in one integrated, centralised platform. With a 29% reduction in energy consumption in 2023 (versus 2019) tracked across Capgemini’s eight main campuses located in India, the platform is making a material contribution to the Capgemini Group’s objectives to decarbonise its operations.

© Scoop Media

