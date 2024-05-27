Vista Group Co-founder And Director Wins NZ Hi-Tech’s ‘Flying Kiwi’ Award

Auckland, New Zealand, 27th May 2024 – Vista Group is proud to announce that co-founder and Director Murray Holdaway received the prestigious NZ Hi-Tech ‘Flying Kiwi’ award at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards on Friday 24th May.

The Flying Kiwi award recognises an individual’s valuable contributions to the New Zealand Hi-Tech sector, as well as celebrating attributes that have contributed to outstanding business success.

As co-founder of Vista Group, Murray played a leading role in taking Vista Group from a small, New Zealand founded company to the largest cinema software company in the globe with a leading global market share.

Murray founded Vista Entertainment Solutions in 1996, which remained the core of the business when Vista Group publicly listed on the NZX and ASX in 2014. Murray led Vista Group to international success, with offices established in 10 locations worldwide, customers in over 110 countries, and eight software acquisitions to date in international territories. In 2015, Vista Group was named the IPO of the year and in 2016 Vista Group won the PwC Hi-Tech Company of the Year award at the NZ Hi-Tech Awards.

“I feel incredibly honoured to be named as this year’s ‘Flying Kiwi’, particularly considering the high-calibre recipients who have received this award in the past.” said Murray Holdaway, co-founder and Director of Vista Group. “I want to acknowledge my colleagues and family who helped make the journey to where we are today happen – I take a lot of pride in the company Vista Group has become. It remains, as always, about doing good things with good people.”

Vista Group’s Chair, Susan Peterson, noted: “On behalf of our Board, and our entire team at Vista Group, we couldn’t be more proud of Murray. Murray is an outstanding New Zealander and a wonderful human being who contributes so much to our country through his entrepreneurial, sporting and philanthropic endeavours. Murray stands as one of our country’s most successful tech entrepreneurs. Murray’s passion for software and film, together with his determination and hard work, ensured that Vista Group grew to become a global leader in its field. Over 46% of enterprise cinemas across the planet use software developed here in New Zealand to operate their cinemas – this is because of what Murray and his co-founders began back in 1996.

“Congratulations Murray – thank you for all that you do for our country and for so many New Zealanders. We are so proud of you. Vista Group is privileged to now have two ‘Flying Kiwis’, in both Murray and Claudia Batten, serving on our Board.”

About Vista Group International:

Vista Group International Ltd (Vista Group) is a public company, founded in New Zealand in 1996 and listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges in 2014 (NZX & ASX: VGL). Vista Group is a global leader in providing tech solutions to the international film industry. With brands including Vista, Veezi, Movio, Numero, Maccs, Flicks and Powster, Vista Group’s expertise covers cinema management software; loyalty, moviegoer engagement and marketing; film distribution software; box office reporting; creative studio solutions; and the Flicks movie, cinema and streaming website and app.

