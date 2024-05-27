Triumph At The New Zealand Commercial Project Awards 2024

CPA 2024 Supreme over $10 million - Canam Commercial (Photo supplied)

· Canam Commercial wins Supreme Over $10 million Award for the Whangārei Civic Centre

· Unispace was awarded the Supreme Under $10 million for its commercial fit out of the Arup offices

Wellington, New Zealand – Monday 27th May 2024: Not one but two stand-out entrants have been awarded a Supreme Award at the Registered Master Builders New Zealand Commercial Project Awards, a first in the competition’s history.

A true reflection of the region’s cultural identity and heritage, Canam Commercial, took out the Supreme Award for its Whangārei Civic Centre project in the Over $10 million category. The Unispace team won the Supreme Award for a project Under $10 million for their highly sustainable commercial fit out of the Arup offices.

This year, the Supreme Award was spilt into two categories to recognise projects under and over $10 million to better reflect the market and celebrate top commercial construction across different price brackets.

Owned by Registered Master Builders, the New Zealand Commercial Project Awards set a benchmark for innovation and collaboration in the sector, celebrating remarkable team achievements across varying areas of commercial construction.

Taking out both the Civic Project category and the Commercial Project Over $25 million Value Award, the Whangārei Civic Centre stands as a pinnacle of commercial construction. The centre is the new headquarters for the Whangārei District Council, located right in the heart of the city.

A stand-out feature of the project was its substantial contribution to local employment. Over 80% of the workforce were residents from the local area, with women representing 20 percent of the onsite staff, and apprentices or trainees accounting for another 20 percent, making a lasting and positive impact on the local community.

The judges said the extraordinary building is a vibrant central hub for the community.

“The architecture of the building extends an open invitation to all through its bold colours and elements. Exceptional collaboration within the team led to the development of this special, joyful, and highly functional facility. It has been built with passion and purpose to provide a great asset and enduring legacy to the Northland community.”

Arup, a beautifully executed office space in Auckland by Unispace stands out as a beacon of holistic design and construction excellence. The project met the stringent requirements of the Living Building Challenge, resulting in a pioneering achievement.

The judges were blown away by the team’s meticulous attention to detail and sustainable design practices, which seamlessly accentuated the building’s original 1984 lofty timber architecture.

“Through their strong partnership, Arup and Unispace overcame numerous obstacles to deliver this extraordinary project, qualifying as Australasia’s first Living Building Challenge fit out.

“To meet the requirements for certification, the project had to be designed to encourage sustainable and regenerative building practices. This resulted in 99 percent of construction waste being diverted from landfills.”

In addition to the Supreme Award, Unispace took out the Commercial Fit Out Award, Commercial Project $1 – $3 million Value Award, and Mitre 10 Trade Environmental and Sustainable Award.

Registered Master Builders Chief Executive, Ankit Sharma, says the Commercial Project Awards highlight the incredible quality, collaboration and craftsmanship involved in bringing a commercial project to life.

“For over ten years, these awards have been recognising team success. The cross-sector collaboration required to bring these projects of all shapes and sizes to life reflects the sector’s dedication and commitment to innovation and to delivering outstanding buildings that make a difference to communities across Aotearoa. This year’s award-winning teams continue to raise the standards in their respective categories.

“The judges also noted a growing interest in passive housing and innovations which save energy and cut emissions. Sustainable building practices are becoming more common, especially from commercial businesses,” Sharma says.

The New Zealand Commercial Project Awards are made possible thanks to the support of Altus Windows Systems, CARTERS, SpecAdvisor, GIB, and Mitre 10 Trade.

About the NZ Commercial Project Awards

Since 2013, The Commercial Project Awards have celebrated the teams who have created the best quality commercial builds around the country, with projects in Whangārei, Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Dunedin, and Queenstown taking out the Supreme Award over the years.

Entry is open to all NZ based commercial construction project partners including: Contractors, Architects, Building Owners, Engineers, and Quantity Surveyors etc.

Full list of NZ Commercial Project Awards 2024 Winners:

Name Project location Award category Whangārei Civic Centre Whangārei · Supreme Over $10 million Award · Commercial Project Over $25 million Value Award · Civic Project Category Winner Arup Auckland · Supreme Under $10 million Award · Commercial Fit Out Project Category Winner · Mitre 10 Trade Environmental and Sustainable Award · Commercial Project $1 – $3 million Value Award New Zealand Campus of Innovation and Sport Performance Institute Upper Hutt · Special Award Kiwa Pools Gisborne · Special Award Invercargill Central Development Invercargill · Special Award · Retail Project Category Winner Stuart McCutcheon House Auckland · BIM Award Greys Ave Complex Auckland · Innovation Award The Dunlop Hub Wānaka · CARTERS Commercial Project Category Winner The Dunedin Railway Station Dunedin · Heritage and Restoration Project Category Winner Christchurch Hospital New Energy Centre Christchurch · Industrial Project Category Winner Royston Day Surgery Hastings · Altus Window Systems Health Project Category Winner Milford 110 Auckland · Winstone Wallboards Residential Project Category Winner Waimarie Building Canterbury · SpecAdvisor Education Project Category Winner Hihiani Radar Project, Christchurch Airport Christchurch · Commercial Project Under $1 million Value Award Kennedy Point Marina Office Waiheke Island · Commercial Project $3 – $10 million Value Award Marlborough District Library and Art Gallery Blenheim · Tourism and Leisure Project Category Winner · Commercial Project $10 – $25 million Value Award

