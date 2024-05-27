2024 Most Trusted Brands New Zealand Winners Announced!

Reader’s Digest has announced the results of the 25th Annual Most Trusted Brands survey. And the results speak volumes about the formula trusted brands use in a volatile market – retaining trust during difficult financial times requires timely innovation, swift adaptability and, above all, commitment to their customers.

The 2024 Reader’s Digest Trusted Brands Survey reveals that the brands New Zealanders trust most are those that work harder to uphold the promises they make by pursuing relevant innovation that reflects the ever-changing needs of their customers, says Reader’s Digest Editor-in-Chief Louise Waterson.

She says that winning brands understand that holding on to trust involves continuously demonstrating an unwavering commitment to their customers. Being consistent and transparent is vital for a brand’s survival today and even more important to ensure it thrives well into the future.

“For a quarter of a century, the results of our Trusted Brands survey have consistently pointed to three important factors in securing trust: consistency, reliability and value-for-money. When times are challenging, like the current financial climate, customers can change their long-established purchasing habits. They do this out of need. But a brand that is recognised as being consistently good quality, of always being value-for-money and having a reputation untainted by controversy will always keep their loyal customers. Award-winning trusted brands understand the importance of working tirelessly to retain the trust of their existing customers and appeal to new ones, despite the challenges.”

The highest praise goes to Whittaker’s, who has won Most Trusted Confectionery, Most Trusted New Zealand Iconic Brands AND Most Trusted Of All Brands Surveyed for 2024. Says Holly Whittaker, Co-Chief Operating Officer and great granddaughter of founder J. H. Whittaker: “Whittaker’s is honoured to be voted New Zealand’s Most Trusted Brand again, and we are humbled by the ongoing support of all of our Whittaker’s Chocolate Lovers. This is our home, and we’re proud to make all of our world class chocolate from bean-to bar-right here. As well as our focus on quality, we’re focused on doing things in a way that reflects our family values, from supporting our community and suppliers, to developing sustainable packaging, to sourcing ingredients that are ethically produced, and this award is a great endorsement of what we stand for.”

New Zealanders are particularly proud of organisations that do great things for others. This support has seen the Westpac Rescue Helicopter being voted the Most Trusted Charity for 2024. Clearly, since the service began in 1970, it has established itself in the hearts and minds of Kiwis because of the crucial and selfless service it delivers to those who need it.

Reader’s Digest commissioned independent market research company Catalyst Consultancy & Research to survey New Zealanders’ opinions on leading brands across 67 categories. With the survey now in its 25th year, a total of 1800 New Zealanders of a mixed demographic were asked to rate their levels of trust in well-known brands.

The Top 20 Most Trusted Of All Brands – across all categories surveyed:

1. Whittaker’s 11. Resene

2. Mitre 10 12. Arnott’s

3. Westpac Rescue Helicopter 13. Fisher & Paykel

4. Toyota 14. Masport

5. Canon 15. Toyota Signature Class

6. Panadol 16. Specsavers

7. Cookie Time 17. Persil

8. Samsung 18. Mitsubishi Electric

9. Bridgestone 19. Weber

10. Dettol 20. Stihl

Background information:

A representative sample of 1800 New Zealanders participated in the survey, which applied the following methodology:

• Each of these 1800 participants completed an online questionnaire asking them to name the brands that they trust for each of the 67 categories. This was an unprompted question to ensure the rating of top brands across all participating categories, was without prejudice.

• The participants were then asked to rate which was their most trusted brand in each category, and explain why.

• In each category, one overall Winner was awarded, along with two Highly Commended brands.

• The brands awarded overall Winner and Highly Commended scored higher in their respective categories than the other brands polled.

