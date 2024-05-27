Second Call For Submissions On The Regulatory Systems (Primary Industries) Amendment Bill

The Primary Production Committee is calling for further submissions on the Regulatory Systems (Primary Industries) Amendment Bill. The policy objective of this omnibus bill is to improve regulatory systems related to primary industries, by ensuring that they are effective and efficient, and that they accord with best regulatory practice.

The Committee is particularly keen to receive submissions on new amendments proposed by the Minister of Agriculture. These suggested amendments can be found in the Minister’s letter to the committee, published on the Parliament website . The Committee is also happy to receive any further submissions on the amendments in the bill as introduced. The submissions received by the Committee in response to its first call for submissions can be found on the Parliament website.

Tell the Primary Production Committee what you think

Make a submission on the bill by midnight on Monday, 8 July 2024.

