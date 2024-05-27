New Category For Micro-businesses Joins The New Zealand Tourism Awards

Entries are open for the tourism industry’s highest accolades, the 2024 New Zealand Tourism Awards, which this year will be held in Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland. Hosted by Tourism Industry Aotearoa (TIA), the Tourism Awards celebrate outstanding individuals and businesses across the industry and provide a benchmark for excellence.

“The awards are the industry’s highest form of recognition for the many cases of excellence operating in our tourism industry,” TIA Chief Executive Rebecca Ingram says.

“Time and again, winners and finalists have told us what a difference being a finalist or winner has made to their business, their staff and their visibility at large.”

There are 14 awards – 11 for businesses and three for individuals in tourism. This year, to increase the recognition of smaller tourism operators, a new Tourism Excellence Award has been introduced for micro-businesses (with a turnover under $1.5 million).

Entry criteria has also been refined to align with the tourism industry strategy, Tourism 2050 – A Blueprint for Impact.

The Toroa ā-Uta, Toroa ā-Tai Māori Tourism Award criteria also now reflects five core Māori values: Tuakiritanga (Identity), Manaakitanga (generosity and hospitality), Kaitiakitanga (guardianship), Kotahitanga (Unity) and Te Reo Me Ngā Tikanga Māori (Māori Customs and Language).

Applications for this award should align with either these values or others from the applicant’s whānau, hapū, or iwi. This award recognises and celebrates tourism businesses that integrate these stories of identity and whenua across their operations, enabling the success of whānau, hapū and iwi as their unique selves.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Awards can be transformative. For Danielle Shanahan, Chief Executive of Wellington eco-sanctuary Zealandia Te Māra a Tāne, winning last year’s Air New Zealand Supreme Tourism Award and airbnb Tourism Excellence Award (Small-Medium Business) was a significant boost for morale and public recognition.

“Since the 2023 awards, we have seen an increase in requests for tours, functions and visits from local, national and international audiences, and we have just delivered our biggest summer season ever.”

Winners will be announced at the prestigious New Zealand Tourism Awards dinner on 6 November at the Cordis Auckland, following TIA’s Tourism Summit Aotearoa.

Entries open 27 May and close 4 July. To find out more, visit nztourismawards.org.nz.

A special thanks to the Host City Partner, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, and Awards Partners.

New Zealand Tourism Awards 2024 – The Categories

Business Awards

Supreme Tourism Award

Tourism Excellence (Large Business) Award

Tourism Excellence (Small-Medium Business) Award

Tourism Excellence (Micro Business) Award

Community Engagement Award

Tourism Talent Employer of Choice Award

Environment Award

Industry Collaboration and Alignment Award

Resilience and Innovation Award

Toroa ā-uta, Toroa ā-tai Māori Tourism Award

NZME Visitor Experience Award

Individual Awards

Sir Jack Newman Award for Outstanding Industry Leader

Tourism Industry Champion Award

Emerging Tourism Leader Award

© Scoop Media

