Taxpayers’ Union Launches Briefing Paper Calling For $49 A Week Tax Relief

The Taxpayers’ Union is today releasing its latest briefing paper, entitled “$49 Dollars a Week – What Treasury Owes the Average Kiwi.”

This paper explains how much extra income tax a New Zealander on the median salary of $66,196 is paying thanks to bracket creep, compared to when their tax brackets were last adjusted in 2010.

Commenting on the release of this briefing, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“The inflation tax is robbing Kiwis of $49 a week, every single week. No one voted for this, and it’s long past time for the Government put a stop to this backhanded practice.

“Government spending is out of control, and it’s everyday families who get smacked with the bill. People have been paying more and getting less for far too long.

“Nicola Willis promised tax relief in Thursday’s Budget. Anything less than $49 a week is just shortchanging New Zealanders on what they’re owed.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

