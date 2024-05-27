Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Retirement Of Port Nelson CEO

Monday, 27 May 2024, 4:00 pm
Press Release: Port Nelson Ltd

After what will be five years at the helm, Port Nelson’s CEO, Hugh Morrison, will be retiring in mid-November 2024.

The last five years have been challenging times for Port Nelson, with the impact of COVID-19 placing risks on its people and operations, as well as creating ongoing disrupted cargo movements. Paul Zealand, Chairman of the PNL board, said, “Hugh’s leadership through this time has ensured the safety of the Port Nelson team and maintained the reputation of Port Nelson as a high-performing port.”

This period has also seen the port strengthen its business through projects such as: redevelopment of Main Wharf, the Slipway redevelopment, securing cost-effective funding through the LGFA, procurement of NZ’s first electric harbour crane, and the new Marlborough Inland Port (in construction).

Port Nelson has also established a 2030 Strategic Plan and 2050 Infrastructure Plan, which set the direction and priorities for the years ahead.

The Port is fortunate to have a strong leadership team and board, which will ensure a smooth transition up to and beyond Hugh’s departure in mid-November.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Port Nelson Ltd on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 