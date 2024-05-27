Retirement Of Port Nelson CEO

After what will be five years at the helm, Port Nelson’s CEO, Hugh Morrison, will be retiring in mid-November 2024.

The last five years have been challenging times for Port Nelson, with the impact of COVID-19 placing risks on its people and operations, as well as creating ongoing disrupted cargo movements. Paul Zealand, Chairman of the PNL board, said, “Hugh’s leadership through this time has ensured the safety of the Port Nelson team and maintained the reputation of Port Nelson as a high-performing port.”

This period has also seen the port strengthen its business through projects such as: redevelopment of Main Wharf, the Slipway redevelopment, securing cost-effective funding through the LGFA, procurement of NZ’s first electric harbour crane, and the new Marlborough Inland Port (in construction).

Port Nelson has also established a 2030 Strategic Plan and 2050 Infrastructure Plan, which set the direction and priorities for the years ahead.

The Port is fortunate to have a strong leadership team and board, which will ensure a smooth transition up to and beyond Hugh’s departure in mid-November.

