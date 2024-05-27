Mark Weenink Joins Generate’s Board Of Directors

Generate is pleased to announce the appointment ofMark Weeninkas a new Non-Executive Director to the Generate Board. Mark is a highly respected practitioner with extensive experience in the financial services sector. His previous roles include serving on the Board of the Financial Markets Authority, where he was Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, and senior executive positions at Westpac New Zealand, including General Manager Regulatory Affairs, Corporate Legal Services and General Counsel. Mark was also the Managing Partner of Minter Ellison Rudd Watts (NZ), and he currently serves as Group General Counsel at Todd Capital Limited.

Henry Tongue, CEO of Generate: “Mark brings a vast wealth of knowledge and experience to Generate. He will be a great value add to our Board”.

Mark shared his thoughts on joining Generate, saying, “KiwiSaver is an essential part of New Zealanders’ retirement planning, and the Generate KiwiSaver Scheme plays a crucial role in supporting over 140,000 Kiwis secure a better financial future. Generate’s focus on educating and empowering Kiwis really resonates with me, and I look forward to contributing to its continued success and service to members.”

Weenink’s appointment comes at a time of notable achievement for Generate. According to the latest Morningstar KiwiSaver Report, Generate’s Focused Growth KiwiSaver Fund ranked 1st out of 8 funds in the Aggressive category for 10-year returns up to 31 March 2024, boasting an impressive 10.5% annualised return. Additionally, Generate’s Moderate KiwiSaver Fund ranked 1st out of 12 funds in the Moderate category for 10-year returns, with a 6.0% annualised return. Both the Focused Growth and Moderate Funds also secured the top positions in their respective categories for 1-year returns. The company has been awarded the Consumer NZ People’s Choice for KiwiSaver for the last three years running.

Generate is an award-winning New Zealand owned and operated KiwiSaver and managed funds provider with exceptional performance. Generate has a strong focus on educating and empowering its members to make smart KiwiSaver decisions and on providing market leading service.

*Source: Morningstar KiwiSaver Survey March Quarter End 2024. The Generate Focused Growth Fund ranked 1st out of 8 NZ Multi Sector Aggressive Category Funds and the Generate Moderate Fund ranked 1st out of 12 NZ Multi Sector Moderate Category Funds, for a period of 10 years as of 31/03/2024. © 2024 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. Neither Morningstar, its affiliates, nor the content providers guarantee the data or content contained herein to be accurate, complete or timely nor will they have any liability for its use or distribution in New Zealand. Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

