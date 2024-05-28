Stats NZ Information Release: Employment Indicators: April 2024

Employment indicators provide an early indication of changes in the labour market.

Key facts

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for the April 2024 month (compared with the March 2024 month) were:

all industries – up 0.1 percent (1,534 jobs) to 2.4 million filled jobs

primary industries – down 0.5 percent (539 jobs)

goods-producing industries – up 0.2 percent (1,005 jobs)

service industries – flat (up 846 jobs).

