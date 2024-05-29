Simplicity Living Opens Third Built To Rent Development - On Time And Under Budget

Simplicity Living’s Range View Road apartments in Ōwairaka/Mount Albert. Photo/Supplied

Simplicity Living, the Build to Rent developer owned by Simplicity KiwiSaver and Investment funds, opened its third Build to Rent development in Mt Albert, Auckland, this week, on time and under budget.

The 51 homes were built in 12 months, at least 30% below average build costs, and well in excess of the building code.

“It really is possible to build homes faster, better and cheaper,” said Shane Brealey, Managing Director of Simplicity Living.

The homes are on average 15% bigger than equivalent apartments, in extensive landscaping, with a full suite of appliances and long-term rental options.

Simplicity has provided its intellectual property for free to over 70 organisations to date, with the hope that its methodology will be used to build more homes for sale and rent.

“We have a housing crisis in New Zealand, which cannot be solved without building many more homes. This shows other developers what’s possible,” said Mr Brealey.

“So let’s get out of this crisis by mobilising more investment into companies like Simplicity Living, who can build more homes for Kiwi families,” he said.

Two years since inception, Simplicity Living has completed 210 homes for long-term rent, with another 878 in build and development.

