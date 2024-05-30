Four Lotto Players Win $250,000

29 May 2024

Four lucky Lotto players from Drury, Lower Hutt, Wellington and Ōamaru will be dreaming big after each winning $250,000 with Lotto First Division in tonight’s live Lotto draw.

The winning tickets were sold at Drury Lane Lotto Superette in Drury, Paper Plus Ōamaru in Ōamaru and on MyLotto to players from Lower Hutt and Wellington.



Powerball was not struck this evening and has rolled over to Saturday night, where the jackpot will be $38 million.

Meanwhile, two lucky Strike players from Upper Hutt and the West Coast will also be celebrating after each winning $150,000 with Strike Four. The winning Strike tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Anyone who bought their ticket from either of the above stores should check their ticket as soon as possible instore, on MyLotto, or through the MyLottoApp.

Lotto NZ is encouraging players to get in early, by picking up a ticket before draw day or early on Saturday, to avoid the busiest times both instore and online.

At all times, Lotto NZ encourages our customers to play a little, dream a lot. We know high jackpots can be exciting but remember – it takes only one ticket to win.

Lotto NZ exists to return 100% of its profits to Kiwi communities through lottery grants programmes run by Te Puna Tahua NZ Lottery Grants Board.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

