D2L Link Helping Organisations Establish Flexible Connected Learning Systems Through Seamless Data Integration

Regional Director of D2L, Tony Maguire

Image/Supplied



May 30, 2024

Global learning technology company, D2L, today announced the upcoming availability of D2L Link, an add-on solution implemented by D2L’s Professional Services team, that can help organisations integrate their corporate learning systems, automate manual tasks, and improve data accuracy.

At a time when many organisations grapple with the complexities of integrating data across systems, D2L offers a service utilising D2L Link that can help eliminate the need for manual data entry, custom middleware, or expensive outsourcing.

Regional Director, Australia and New Zealand at D2L, Tony Maguire, said D2L Link’s data integration abilities can help organisations to further leverage the full potential of their information assets.

“The feedback I am receiving from customers who are using D2L Brightspace is that the solution is positively transforming how they’re able to work,” Mr Maguire said. “By incorporating the D2L Link add-on, this can unlock potential new data within organisations to help enable better decision-making, improved efficiency, and enhanced collaboration across all levels."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Expert-Guided Workflows

D2L’s Professional Services team offers ongoing support to organisations that can facilitate system integration and complex process automation. D2L experts can provide:

Quick and easy setup: With ready-to-use system integrations, organisations can have their systems up and running within hours, drastically reducing implementation time.

With ready-to-use system integrations, organisations can have their systems up and running within hours, drastically reducing implementation time. Automated data transfer and tasks : Helps to reduce the workload on internal teams, cut down on manual tasks, and minimise potential human error.

: Helps to reduce the workload on internal teams, cut down on manual tasks, and minimise potential human error. Streamlined D2L Brightspace administrative workflows : Automates common Brightspace administrative tasks, including automatically creating new faculty sandbox courses or auto-enrolling users into courses based on attribute or role.

: Automates common Brightspace administrative tasks, including automatically creating new faculty sandbox courses or auto-enrolling users into courses based on attribute or role. Comprehensive data insights: Unlocks access to consistent and reliable data from systems connected to Brightspace to help provide better insights and build a 360-degree understanding of the connected learning systems.

“When data is scattered throughout your tech stack, getting reliable insights can be nearly impossible,” said Al Patel, Senior Vice President of Professional Services and Support. “That’s why we’re leveraging our 25 years of experience and more than 300 in-house multi-disciplinary educators, D2L Brightspace experts, and industry professionals to help our customers get the most out of D2L Link.”

This add-on service is now available to Australian and New Zealand customers after being launched in North America in March. To learn more, please visit:

https://www.d2l.com/en-apac/brightspace/partner-integrations/.



© Scoop Media

