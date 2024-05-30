MinterEllisonRuddWatts Named New Zealand’s Law Firm Of The Year By Chambers Asia Pacific

Top law firm, MinterEllisonRuddWatts has again been named New Zealand’s Law Firm of the Year at the prestigious Chambers Asia Pacific Awards 2024.

Chief Executive of MinterEllisonRuddWatts, Andrew Poole says: "This is a fantastic result. Our firm has significant momentum as we continue working with our clients on many of New Zealand’s most significant and transformational matters.

"To once again be recognised as the country’s market leader for the work we do and our commitment to our clients is terrific.

"As a firm, we challenge ourselves to create and deliver the best value for our clients, supporting them to help shape New Zealand’s future. We also focus on creating an engaging workplace culture founded on our core values."

The Chambers Asia Pacific Awards honour the work of national and international law firms across the region based on the research for the recent edition of Chambers Asia Pacific 2024. The awards recognise a law firm’s pre-eminence in key jurisdictions in the region, including notable achievements, outstanding work, impressive strategic growth, and excellence in client service.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts won the esteemed Chambers Asia Pacific national law firm award in 2017, 2020 and now again in 2024.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

