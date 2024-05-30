Foodstuffs & ChargeNet Charging Ahead By Expanding New Zealand’s EV-charging Network

Foodstuffs, the locally owned and operated co-operatives behind New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square and ChargeNet, New Zealand's only nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging network, have announced plans to build at least 80 new EV-charging sites at Foodstuffs supermarkets across the country over the next four years.

ChargeNet New Plymouth New World (Photo supplied)

ChargeNet began working with Foodstuffs back in 2015, installing charging sites at the co-operative's PAK’nSAVE and New World stores, which currently offer customers access to 128 ChargeNet charging points around the country. To date, the charging points have provided more than 7,731 MWh of energy to customers, enough power for an EV to circumnavigate the earth 850 times.

Foodstuffs NZ’s Head of Environmental Social Governance, Sandy Botterill, says the partnership reinforces its commitment to providing customers with accessible and convenient charging options: “Our customers are telling us they like the convenience that comes from being able to charge their electric vehicles while doing their shopping, ticking two items off the to-do list in a single trip.”

“By partnering with ChargeNet to open at least 80 new charging sites at our stores around the country, we’re also supporting our broader goals around being sustainability leaders through helping reduce carbon emissions and supporting the transition to low emissions transportation options for our customers.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

ChargeNet CEO Danusia Wypych says the formal partnership with Foodstuffs NZ will speed up the installation of new chargers, building the number of high-powered charge points available nationally, with all new sites to be powered by Ecotricity’s 100% renewable, Toitū climate-positive certified electricity, generated from wind, hydro, and solar.

“The partnership demonstrates our and Foodstuffs’ commitment to the absolute best customer experience, and to build even greater convenience and accessibility for all EV drivers. We know that supermarket charging is the top preference for our customers. On top of that, 83% of our customers plan ahead for their journey – they know exactly which EV charging stations they’ll use,” she says.

“Building more chargers builds confidence in the network for everyday EV drivers, and being able to charge while they’re doing an everyday errand helps to seamlessly integrate EV-charging into their daily lives. By providing more ChargeNet chargers and even more convenient access, we’re helping to get more Kiwi drivers into EVs by building their trust that the EV-charging network can support them.”

“They’ll get up to 80% charge in the half-hour or so it takes them to complete their shopping. The partnership between ChargeNet and Foodstuffs NZ will add significant value to our customers, in providing the “e-forecourt” of the future, where customers stop in to do their weekly shop and tick off their vehicle charge at the same time.”

© Scoop Media

