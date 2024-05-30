TMG Cloudland And Primary IT Merge To Enhance Healthcare IT And Improve Patient Care In New Zealand

TMG Cloudland, a leading provider of technology services and support, has acquired Wellington-based Primary IT, a move that reinforces their commitment to enhancing technology for New Zealand’s health sector with aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce wait times, and enhance overall healthcare quality.

Primary IT has a robust reputation for delivering tailored IT services that enhance operational efficiency and patient care.

Richie Jenkins, Chief Customer Officer of TMG Cloudland, highlighted the significance of the merger not just for the companies involved but for Kiwis seeking better support from the healthcare sector:

"We are driven to make a truly positive impact in New Zealand’s health sector by providing GP’s with the right technology coupled with outstanding support. Matthew and the team at Primary IT share this ambition and are a great fit culturally.”

“We understand the current challenges in primary health, including budget and resourcing pressures. Our combined strengths will support practices in effectively doing more with less, ensuring they can continue to deliver high-quality care.”

Matthew Leahy, CEO of Primary IT, added, "Joining TMG Cloudland allows us to offer our clients a broader range of services and advanced technologies.”

“Together, we will provide practices with more robust, reliable, and innovative IT solutions, ensuring they can focus more on patient care and less on technology management."

TMG Cloudland and Primary IT clients can expect a smooth transition with the same great people, technology and support services that prioritise security, stability, and seamless integration.

