Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

TMG Cloudland And Primary IT Merge To Enhance Healthcare IT And Improve Patient Care In New Zealand

Thursday, 30 May 2024, 1:19 pm
Press Release: Brainchild

TMG Cloudland, a leading provider of technology services and support, has acquired Wellington-based Primary IT, a move that reinforces their commitment to enhancing technology for New Zealand’s health sector with aims to improve patient outcomes, reduce wait times, and enhance overall healthcare quality.

Primary IT has a robust reputation for delivering tailored IT services that enhance operational efficiency and patient care.

Richie Jenkins, Chief Customer Officer of TMG Cloudland, highlighted the significance of the merger not just for the companies involved but for Kiwis seeking better support from the healthcare sector:

"We are driven to make a truly positive impact in New Zealand’s health sector by providing GP’s with the right technology coupled with outstanding support. Matthew and the team at Primary IT share this ambition and are a great fit culturally.”

“We understand the current challenges in primary health, including budget and resourcing pressures. Our combined strengths will support practices in effectively doing more with less, ensuring they can continue to deliver high-quality care.”

Matthew Leahy, CEO of Primary IT, added, "Joining TMG Cloudland allows us to offer our clients a broader range of services and advanced technologies.”

“Together, we will provide practices with more robust, reliable, and innovative IT solutions, ensuring they can focus more on patient care and less on technology management."

TMG Cloudland and Primary IT clients can expect a smooth transition with the same great people, technology and support services that prioritise security, stability, and seamless integration.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Brainchild on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 