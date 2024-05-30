Flybuys To Bid Farewell To New Zealanders After Nearly Three Decades

Flybuys, one of New Zealand’s best known and longstanding loyalty schemes, will be saying farewell to New Zealanders at the end of the year, after nearly 30 years of operation. The programme, which has been a part of Kiwi households since 1996, will close at the end of 2024.

Lizzy Ryley, CEO of Loyalty NZ that runs Flybuys, says: “We’re incredibly proud of what Flybuys has achieved over the past 28 years. It’s been a privilege to be a part of so many New Zealanders’ lives, helping them save money and enjoy rewards from their favourite brands.

“The landscape for loyalty programmes has changed, and continues to change rapidly, with businesses now having greater access to technology and capabilities that enable them to create their own highly tailored proprietary loyalty programmes. The Flybuys model of a services and retailer alliance has run its course, so will close at the end of this year.

“We would like to emphasise that Flybuys members can continue to earn Flybuys until 11.59pm on October 31st and will have until 11.59pm on 31st December 2024, when the programme officially closes, to redeem their Flybuys Points.

“We wanted to give our members as much notice as possible, so they have plenty of time to redeem their points, including over the busy Christmas period.

“Flybuys would like to thank the millions of New Zealanders who have embraced the programme. We are hugely grateful for the support we have received from Kiwis over the past 28 years,” says Ms Ryley.

Alongside Flybuys, Loyalty New Zealand, the company that administers Flybuys, will transition to closure.

IAG New Zealand is today announcing that it has agreed to acquire some of Loyalty New Zealand’s assets and will also be making offers of employment to approximately one-third of Loyalty New Zealand’s staff.

IAG New Zealand intends to harness the underlying technology and capability of Loyalty New Zealand’s people to significantly enhance its ongoing business transformation activities. This acquisition will further support IAG New Zealand’s promise to deliver an exceptional experience to its customers and business partners.

This will take place after Loyalty New Zealand has been wound down.

IAG New Zealand is delighted to be given the opportunity to add these assets and people to its business.

For more information about the closure of Flybuys and how to redeem, members can visit flybuys.co.nz or contact 0800 FLYBUYS (0800 359 2897).

