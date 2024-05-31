Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Update From Christchurch Airport

Friday, 31 May 2024, 1:26 pm
Press Release: Christchurch Airport

The main runway (02/20) at Christchurch Airport has now reopened.

There was incident with an arriving Jetstar aircraft at 7.45am this morning. Police have confirmed there were no injuries to those onboard.

The runway has now been carefully inspected and cleaned, and the Transport Accident Investigation Commission has cleared its reopening.

The terminal remained open throughout the morning. The airfield was closed to aircraft until the crosswind runway (11/29) reopened at 9am.

The latest flight information is available on christchurchairport.co.nz.

