Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Repeal Of Forest Regulation A Relief For Cost-struck Growers

Friday, 31 May 2024, 7:11 pm
Press Release: NZ Forest Owners Association

Forest owners say the repeal of legislation surrounding log traders and forest advisors will provide relief and assurance to growers facing increased regulatory cost and complexities.

The repeal, announced today by Minister of Forestry Hon Todd McClay, will do away with the compulsory registration required of log traders and forestry advisors under the Forests (Regulation of Log Traders and Forest Advisors) Amendment Act (2020), and refund any fees or levies paid this season.

New Zealand Forest Owners Association chief executive, Dr Elizabeth Heeg, says assurance schemes are important for maintaining integrity throughout the supply chain, but that the introduction of the registration scheme through the Act was an unnecessary and costly intervention for growers.

“The registration scheme was meant to improve information across the forestry and wood processing supply chain, improve professional standards, and build greater confidence in the sector,” Elizabeth says. “Unfortunately, it has achieved the opposite – delivering added cost rather than added value.”

Forest owners and employees required to register ended up paying fees for a system duplicating the work of pre-existing schemes. Those fees were also passed onto small forest owners with smaller revenue streams.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Fees were imposed without a sufficient consultation period with forest owners, and the scheme was overbuilt – landing the sector with a costly registration scheme that didn’t deliver.”

Elizabeth says the issue is not about having an agreed standard, it’s about ensuring regulation does not duplicate or undercut the assurance systems, standards or services that are already available.

“Forest owners are very supportive of ensuring a high degree of performance standards across the supply chain and often opt into voluntary schemes to achieve that,” she says. “The New Zealand Institute of Forestry (NZIF) is one such example, maintaining a robust Code of Ethics and strong performance standards that all members who register must follow to ensure they provide the best service.

“Forest owners understand that to be a valued part of rural communities, they must uphold those high professional standards.

“Minister McClay’s decision will restore forest owners’ confidence and ensure continued sector growth without burgeoning regulatory costs.

“We look forward to having further conversations with the Minister on helping forestry achieve its potential domestically and abroad.”

The repeal is said to come into effect by July 2024.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Forest Owners Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 