Robertshaw Strengthens Presence In New Zealand Through Partnership With System Control Engineering

Monday, 3 June 2024, 8:30 am
Itasca, Illinois – June 3, 2024 - Robertshaw, a global leader in control components for the appliance industry, announced a significant milestone today – expanding their reach into the New Zealand market through a partnership with System Control Engineering, a leading provider of industrial automation and control solutions.

Paul Rimes, Executive General Manager of System Control Engineering, says this milestone is significant because it allows them to offer a wider range of best-in-class solutions to their customers, including popular Robertshaw products like the 7000 Series Gas Valve, M Series infinite switches for electric cooking equipment, and ST Thermostats for water heaters.

“We are thrilled to partner with Robertshaw to bring their industry-respected products to New Zealand,” says Rimes. “Our customers can now access a comprehensive selection of control components from one trusted supplier, streamlining their procurement process and ensuring they receive the best possible solutions for their needs.”

This partnership also benefits Robertshaw by expanding their reach into the New Zealand market through a well-established and respected distributor.

“System Control Engineering’s strong reputation and technical expertise make them the ideal partner for Robertshaw in New Zealand,” says Marc Speigel, VP of Sales at Robertshaw. “We are confident that this partnership will allow us to better serve our customers in the region and provide them with the exceptional support they deserve.”

The availability of Robertshaw products in New Zealand through System Control Engineering is effective June 1, 2024.

About Robertshaw

Robertshaw is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of control components for the appliance industry. Robertshaw delivers advanced flow control components and systems for water, gas, and other fluids to help build extraordinary products that improve safety, comfort, health, and happiness.

