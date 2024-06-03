Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Website Showcases ‘Woke’ Companies

Monday, 3 June 2024, 9:25 am
Press Release: Family First New Zealand

A new website WokeUp.nz has just been launched by Family First NZ. The website documents wokeness in New Zealand-based businesses so that Kiwi consumers can decide for themselves who to do business with and who to avoid, based on the values of the business.

“Most people just want to purchase products and services, then get on with their lives. They don’t want businesses shoving woke beliefs down their throats as part of their purchase. They also don’t want to support businesses who then fund groups that the consumer opposes – for example, funding InsideOut to push radical gender and sexuality messaging in primary schools. Businesses should stick to business, not telling people and their staff what and how to think,” says CEO Bob McCoskrie.

Family First is being regularly contacted by employees concerned about the ramming down of ideologies under the guise of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion). This includes most government departments and organisations.

Unfortunately, “Woke Capitalism” is spreading rapidly through the corporate business world affecting every category of business. Many corporations, CEOs, and cultural elites are supporting “progressive” left-wing agendas such as DEI, transgenderism, same-sex marriage, climate alarmism, abortion, and Critical Race Theory.

“We want consumers to access the information on this website so that they can vote with their dollars, and do business with companies which don’t hate their values. Companies that support woke causes and agendas ultimately pass on the costs to the consumer.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

A poll by Curia Market Research last year found that 33% of respondents want businesses to stay neutral on controversial issues, 20% want them to take a stand and 45% have no preference either way. However, 67% of respondents said it was somewhat or very likely they would boycott a business that took a public stand on a controversial issue they disagreed with.

Industries examined on the new website include airlines, banks & finance, energy, food & drink, petrol, retail, supermarkets and telco. The information collated is based on published material from the companies on their social media, websites & in the media. There is also a section with latest media stories highlighting wokeness in other companies or brands.

Most importantly, consumers can send through their own evidence of businesses that are pushing a woke narrative that they disagree with.

“Sadly there seems to be no shortage of them at the moment.”

Check out the full website – WokeUp.nz

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Family First New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 