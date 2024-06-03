New Website Showcases ‘Woke’ Companies

A new website WokeUp.nz has just been launched by Family First NZ. The website documents wokeness in New Zealand-based businesses so that Kiwi consumers can decide for themselves who to do business with and who to avoid, based on the values of the business.

“Most people just want to purchase products and services, then get on with their lives. They don’t want businesses shoving woke beliefs down their throats as part of their purchase. They also don’t want to support businesses who then fund groups that the consumer opposes – for example, funding InsideOut to push radical gender and sexuality messaging in primary schools. Businesses should stick to business, not telling people and their staff what and how to think,” says CEO Bob McCoskrie.

Family First is being regularly contacted by employees concerned about the ramming down of ideologies under the guise of DEI (diversity, equity and inclusion). This includes most government departments and organisations.

Unfortunately, “Woke Capitalism” is spreading rapidly through the corporate business world affecting every category of business. Many corporations, CEOs, and cultural elites are supporting “progressive” left-wing agendas such as DEI, transgenderism, same-sex marriage, climate alarmism, abortion, and Critical Race Theory.

“We want consumers to access the information on this website so that they can vote with their dollars, and do business with companies which don’t hate their values. Companies that support woke causes and agendas ultimately pass on the costs to the consumer.”

A poll by Curia Market Research last year found that 33% of respondents want businesses to stay neutral on controversial issues, 20% want them to take a stand and 45% have no preference either way. However, 67% of respondents said it was somewhat or very likely they would boycott a business that took a public stand on a controversial issue they disagreed with.

Industries examined on the new website include airlines, banks & finance, energy, food & drink, petrol, retail, supermarkets and telco. The information collated is based on published material from the companies on their social media, websites & in the media. There is also a section with latest media stories highlighting wokeness in other companies or brands.

Most importantly, consumers can send through their own evidence of businesses that are pushing a woke narrative that they disagree with.

“Sadly there seems to be no shortage of them at the moment.”

Check out the full website – WokeUp.nz

