Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Work smarter with a Pro licence Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Guide Highlighting Bathroom Renovation Costs

Tuesday, 4 June 2024, 12:07 pm
Press Release: Nuovo Group

Bathroom renovations are on the rise in New Zealand, as homeowners seek to update and modernize their living spaces. However, the costs of these projects can vary greatly depending on the scope and scale of the renovation.

According to a recent report by Pzazz Building, the average cost of a bathroom renovation in New Zealand is between $19,000 and $40,000+. This price range includes everything from basic cosmetic upgrades to full-scale remodels that involve moving plumbing fixtures and reconfiguring the layout of the space.

For a simple renovation homeowners can expect to pay between $19,000 and $22,000. For a mid-range bathroom, a cost range of $26,000 to $30,000 is to be expected. In larger bathrooms, high end bathrooms and bathrooms that need extensive work the costs of $35,000 and upwards are the norm.

One of the biggest factors influencing the cost of a bathroom renovation is the choice of materials and fixtures. High-end finishes like marble countertops, designer faucets, and custom cabinetry can significantly increase the overall cost of the project. Additionally, labour costs can vary depending on the experience and reputation of the tradespeople hired for the job.

It's important for homeowners to carefully plan and budget for their bathroom renovation to avoid any unexpected expenses. Obtaining a quote from a reputable contractor who will have relationships with the necessary suppliers and subtrades can help ensure that you have a realistic budget and the expertise to stay within it.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Overall, the current costs of bathroom renovations in New Zealand can range from $19,000 to $40,000 or more, depending on the size and complexity of the project. With careful planning and budgeting, homeowners can create a beautiful and functional bathroom that fits their needs and their budget.

To read the full guide on bathroom renovation costs visit here - https://www.pzazz.co.nz/bathroom-renovation-costs

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Nuovo Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 