New Guide Highlighting Bathroom Renovation Costs

Bathroom renovations are on the rise in New Zealand, as homeowners seek to update and modernize their living spaces. However, the costs of these projects can vary greatly depending on the scope and scale of the renovation.

According to a recent report by Pzazz Building, the average cost of a bathroom renovation in New Zealand is between $19,000 and $40,000+. This price range includes everything from basic cosmetic upgrades to full-scale remodels that involve moving plumbing fixtures and reconfiguring the layout of the space.

For a simple renovation homeowners can expect to pay between $19,000 and $22,000. For a mid-range bathroom, a cost range of $26,000 to $30,000 is to be expected. In larger bathrooms, high end bathrooms and bathrooms that need extensive work the costs of $35,000 and upwards are the norm.

One of the biggest factors influencing the cost of a bathroom renovation is the choice of materials and fixtures. High-end finishes like marble countertops, designer faucets, and custom cabinetry can significantly increase the overall cost of the project. Additionally, labour costs can vary depending on the experience and reputation of the tradespeople hired for the job.

It's important for homeowners to carefully plan and budget for their bathroom renovation to avoid any unexpected expenses. Obtaining a quote from a reputable contractor who will have relationships with the necessary suppliers and subtrades can help ensure that you have a realistic budget and the expertise to stay within it.

Overall, the current costs of bathroom renovations in New Zealand can range from $19,000 to $40,000 or more, depending on the size and complexity of the project. With careful planning and budgeting, homeowners can create a beautiful and functional bathroom that fits their needs and their budget.

To read the full guide on bathroom renovation costs visit here - https://www.pzazz.co.nz/bathroom-renovation-costs

