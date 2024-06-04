FoodHQ Innovation Has Acquired The License For The E Tipu Agrifood SummitFrom 2025

FoodHQ Innovation, a leading New Zealand hub for food innovation and collaboration, is excited to announce its acquisition of the renowned E Tipu Agri Summit from Boma. From 2025, the event will be known as the E Tipu Agrifood Summit, powered by FoodHQ. This strategic move is set to drive innovation, foster collaboration, and accelerate growth in the agrifood sector.

The E Tipu Summit has long been a cornerstone event in the industry, bringing together key stakeholders, thought leaders, farmers and growers and innovators to discuss the latest trends and opportunities shaping the future of food production and consumption. With FoodHQ at the helm, the summit is poised to reach new heights and deliver even greater value to participants.

E Tipu means ‘to grow’: figuratively and literally this has meaning for FoodHQ and its partners around food, innovation, and capability. Dr Victoria Hatton, CEO of FoodHQ, is thrilled to take the reins of the E Tipu Agrifood Summit and build on its legacy of excellence. “This acquisition aligns perfectly with our mission to drive innovation and collaboration in the agrifood industry,” she says. “We are excited to work with Kaila Colbin and the amazing Boma leadership team behind the summit to take it to the next level.”

Boma founder and CEO Kaila Colbin says, “This event is so important to the sector. When we were looking for a partner to carry it forward, our primary concern was that the organisation needed to do justice to the kaupapa. FoodHQ have the national and global view, the future focus, the independence, and the industry connections to support the E Tipu Agrifood Summit to grow into its full potential.”

FoodHQ's deep expertise in food and food production systems, technology, sustainability, and market trends will bring a fresh perspective to the E Tipu Agrifood Summit. The event will bring together the full value chain from farmers and growers through to the customer offering attendees a unique opportunity to explore new ideas, forge partnerships, and drive positive change in the industry.

AGMARDT has supported the E Tipu summit since its inception in 2019. AGMARDT GM Lee-Ann Marsh says, “through our partnership with FoodHQ we are excited to continue our funding support for E Tipu and to see this future focussed event evolve for the benefit of the food and fibre sector.

The E Tipu Agrifood Summit, powered by FoodHQ, will provide a platform for industry leaders to share insights, showcase cutting-edge technologies, and shape the future of agrifood. Hatton says, “We need to challenge ourselves to think outside the box when it comes to the future of our food and food production system. Powered by FoodHQ, the E Tipu Agrifood Summit will be the place to have the tough conversations about the challenges that we face in our agrifood sector and find solutions from the lab through to the plate to keep moving us forward in this ever-changing environment.”

The E Tipu Agrifood Summit, powered by FoodHQ, promises to be a must-attend event for anyone passionate about the future of food. With a focus on innovation, sustainability, and collaboration. The 2025 E Tipu Agrifood Summit will be held in May 2025 in Palmerston North.

