Sowing The Seeds Of Success, Groundcover Landscaping Celebrates 20 Years Of Turning Landscaping Dreams Into Reality

Groundcover Landscaping, a family-owned business renowned for its exceptional landscaping services in Hamilton, Cambridge, and surrounding areas, is thrilled to announce its 20th anniversary. Over the past two decades, Groundcover Landscaping has transformed countless outdoor spaces in the Waikato region, setting a benchmark in the landscaping industry.

Groundcover Lanscaping Team (Photo supplied)

The company is led by the husband-and-wife duo Graeme and Michelle Hopkins, who were both born and raised in the Waikato. Graeme began his career as a quantity surveyor, while Michelle's background is in graphic design. During their OE, Graeme took a job at London’s renowned Covent Garden Flower Market, where he discovered his passion for working with plants. This led him to a landscaping position at a central London garden centre, a career he continued upon returning to New Zealand.

Eager to combine their skills and expertise, Graeme and Michelle decided to start their -own business, founding Groundcover Landscaping Ltd in 2004. Today, Graeme focuses on meeting new clients and bringing their landscaping ideas to life, while Michelle handles the strategy and planning side of the business. When they're not busy transforming garden dreams into reality, you can find Graeme and Michelle enjoying the outdoors with their two daughters, Libby and Clara.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Since its inception, Groundcover Landscaping has grown from a small operation to a robust team of 16 dedicated professionals. Their operational setup, which includes a full office team, sets them apart from many other local landscaping businesses, allowing them to deliver unparalleled customer service and quality.

Reflecting on the journey, Michelle Hopkins, Co-Founder, stated, “Our success lies in our commitment to continuous improvement and genuine care for our clients. We’ve also built long-term relationships with designers and suppliers, and we’re proud to be a trusted partner in our clients' landscaping journeys.”

Diverse and Inspiring Landscaping Projects

The Groundcover Landscaping team have the skills and expertise to carry out a wide range of projects, including residential garden construction, lifestyle block landscaping, and comprehensive garden maintenance. Their work often involves creating bespoke outdoor spaces, such as beautiful gardens, functional outdoor rooms with pergolas, innovative hard landscaping with a variety of materials, and sustainable garden solutions. Each project reflects their clients' unique tastes and needs, ensuring every outdoor space created is functional and aesthetically pleasing.

Expanding Services for Greater Client Satisfaction

In November last year, Groundcover Landscaping acquired a garden maintenance business, further enhancing their service offering. This strategic move has positioned them as a one-stop shop for landscaping and garden care needs in the region.

Graeme Hopkins, Co-Founder, added, “We saw an opportunity to better serve our clients by expanding our services. Now, we can offer comprehensive solutions from design to construction to maintenance, ensuring our clients’ outdoor spaces are beautiful and well-kept year-round.”

A Trusted Team with a Client-Centric Approach

Groundcover Landscaping’s team consists of six landscapers and six gardeners, supported by an office and marketing manager, an estimator, a project manager, and a garden care manager. This dedicated office team enables them to provide a high level of service, setting them apart from many other local businesses that often rely on a smaller, less specialised workforce.

Groundcover’s team of Registered Master Landscapers upholds the highest standards of quality and professionalism. “Our passion for landscaping shines through in the quality of our work,” remarked Graeme. “We’re not just delivering a service; we’re creating lasting outdoor spaces that inspire and delight our clients.”

Michelle and Graeme have always prioritised client satisfaction. “We understand the frustration of working with companies that under-deliver or over-promise. That's why we pride ourselves on being good people who do great work,” Michelle explained. “Our goal is complete customer satisfaction and a finished product tailored to each client’s requirements.”

Groundcover Landscaping takes pride in its local roots and strong community connections. “Being born and bred Hamiltonians, we understand the region, its climate and unique landscaping needs,” said Michelle. “We love supporting other locally owned businesses and see ourselves as partners in our clients’ projects, ensuring each design is tailored to their specific requirements.”

Achievements and Challenges

Among their many achievements, Michelle and Graeme highlight moving the business to a dedicated yard and office space seven years ago and hiring key office roles to enhance efficiency. They also take pride in outstanding client reviews and continuously investing in staff training and business improvements.

Reflecting on their journey, Graeme noted, “Navigating through challenges like the GFC and Covid-19 has been tough, but our dedication and adaptability have seen us through. We’re proud of our robust hiring process, which ensures we find team members who fit our values and culture, contributing to the high standards we set for our work.” The company’s staff turnover is extremely low, which can be attributed to the positive work culture and opportunities for career progression that Michelle and Graeme strive to instil.

Vision for the Future

Looking ahead, Groundcover Landscaping aims to carry on the growth they’ve seen over the past twenty years, “We want to continue building great long-term relationships with designers and suppliers and be transparent about where we see the business going in the future,” said Michelle. “Our staff’s well-being is also crucial, and we strive to make Groundcover a place where they enjoy coming to work every day.”

© Scoop Media

