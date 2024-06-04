New Neighbourhood Offers Coastal Lifestyle With A Nod To The Past

Steeped in culture and heritage on the shores of Waitemata Harbour, Auckland’s most exciting new residential community is taking shape, enriched by a legacy as a historic Indigenous trading site, important military defence area, and the birthplace of iconic ceramics Crown Lynn Pottery.

Renowned for its thriving brickworks industry - established by one of the first European settlers to the area – the picturesque bay provided the building blocks for some of Auckland’s earliest communities, manufacturing the bricks, piping, architectural terra cotta, and ceramic tiles utilised in the homes of Freemans Bay, Grey Lynn, and Ponsonby.

A new residential enclave is taking shape upon the old brickworks site at Limeburners Bay, on the edge of Hobsonville in Auckland, offering residents a chance to join a relaxed coastal community steeped in history.

Today, a new legacy is taking shape, with earthworks commenced on a spectacular micro-community developed by award-winning locally owned and operated firm Aedifice Property Group.

“Backed by a proven track record that spans 19 completed projects, more than 1,000 lots sold and two developments underway, at Limeburners Bay, Aedifice and its development team offer an innovative collection of brand-new two-, three-, and four-bedroom residences, meticulously designed to enhance the coastal lifestyle of Hobsonville priced from $840,000,” says Bayleys residential and development sales specialist Kristen Bishop.

Bishop and Bayleys colleagues Chris Bell, Matthew Haines, and Jevin Chow are marketing the freehold homes, ranging from approximately 69 to 114sqm, for purchase off-the-plans. Interested parties are encouraged to register their interest for more information.

“Located on the Hobsonville Peninsula, just 12 minutes walk from the bustling Catalina Bay precinct, Scott Point and Te Onekiritea, Limeburners Bay is a prime location on the doorstep of some of the region’s most fantastic natural amenities and local attractions.

“The design team have carefully configured the entire community to invite connection, with comprehensive landscaping and small groupings of homes providing an attractive, people-centric atmosphere which encourages slow vehicle speeds and community safety,” Bishop says.

Across the road, Scott Point Primary School serves the local population. All homes within Limeburners Bay are also zoned for the elite Hobsonville Point Secondary School, with access to an extensive selection of cycling trails, waterfront walkways, and community greenspaces.

Limeburners Bay is centred around the five-kilometre Coastal Walkway (Te Ara Manawa-The Pathway Amongst the Mangroves), a looping track that hugs the peninsula’s shoreline and cuts across the waterfront and peaceful bush-clad gullies.

“Homes are thoughtfully designed to integrate with the environment. Community facilities, including a charming neighbourhood café in a heritage-protected building and a communal greenspace with playground, bbq and gathering area – reflect a deep commitment to enhancing residents’ liveability and enjoyment,” says Bayleys Auckland residential and development sales specialist Chris Bell.

Design renders show homes with vibrant brick hues and private courtyards providing a seamless connection to airy open-plan interiors, which are characterised by clean lines and Nordic efficiency.

Bayleys Northwest residential sales team Matthew Haines and Jevin Chow say that a soft colour palette accented by warm wooden elements promotes a timeless aesthetic, with fittings, fixtures, and practical appliances selected for minimal upkeep.

“The developers are delivering on their vision of a true community, focused on its people and a relaxed coastal lifestyle. Supported by an imbued sense of heritage and sustainable design, every element has been chosen to elevate the everyday experience of residents, providing a very special point of difference.”

