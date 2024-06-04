Parrot Analytics Partners With Co-Production Salon To Support MENA Production Community

Co-Production Salon CEO Heba Korayem and Parrot Analytics CEO Wared Seger /Supplied

Combining Local Market Knowledge and Entertainment’s Leading Analytics to Empower Content Producers in the Middle East

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (June 4, 2024) – Parrot Analytics, the leading global entertainment analytics firm, is pleased to announce a collaborative partnership with HConsult's Co-Production Salon to enhance support for the MENA production community. This collaboration aims to leverage Parrot Analytics' unique country-specific content analytics capabilities to empower content producers, networks, streamers and the broader MENA entertainment landscape.

Wared Seger, CEO Parrot Analytics, emphasized the significance of this partnership: "Our collaboration with the Co-Production Salon is a natural extension of our mission of empowering the content community around the world. The MENA region's growing appetite for high-quality content presents an exciting opportunity, and we are committed to supporting local producers in their efforts to create compelling content that resonates with audiences in the region and beyond”.

Heba Korayem, content market specialist and founder of the Co-Production Salon, shared her enthusiasm for the partnership: "By integrating Parrot Analytics' deep market-level insights, local content and audience analytics with our distribution, market navigation expertise and strong Arabic content community, we are creating a powerful resource for the MENA production community. This partnership will not only help producers understand the local and regional demand but also enable them to capitalize on emerging trends and opportunities, supporting investment in premium content to and from the MENA region.”

Parrot Analytics' ability to track thousands of local Arabic titles and provide comprehensive coverage of MENA content across all platforms and in all MENA markets is a key highlight of this partnership. Parrot Analytics data reveals significant trends, such as the increasing demand for non-English content and the ability of local content to attract, retain and engage audiences. In addition, by measuring the global travelability of local content, Parrot Analytics will also empower local content creators to unlock global audiences for their content around the world.

About Parrot Analytics:

Parrot Analytics is the leader in global entertainment analytics. The company values content, talent and IP by measuring over 2 billion audiences globally. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information about Parrot Analytics, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

