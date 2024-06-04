Applications Open For 2024 Asia Business Internships

The Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is offering New Zealand tertiary students and recent graduates a chance to undertake internships with leading businesses and organisations operating in/with Asia.

The internships will provide young New Zealanders the chance to experience Asian business culture and further develop valuable professional skills for their future careers.

Past participants have highlighted how life-changing the internship experience can be.

"I've returned to Aotearoa with an open mind and a passion for continued learning, a desire to explore the world and seize every opportunity it presents," says Sarah Young, an alumnus of Auckland University who interned in Taiwan.

Aidan Young reflects on his transformative three-month internship in Ningbo, China, with United Media Solution, during the recent New Zealand summer:

"If someone was to ask me if they should apply for this internship, I would sit them down and guide them through the application process myself.

"This internship has improved my knowledge of China tenfold, and I would encourage anyone with an interest in China to apply."

Aidan's dual studies in commerce and arts, majoring in global studies at Otago University, were enriched tenfold by this experience and inspired him to learn more.

The Foundation has been offering business internships since 2009 and is continually growing the pool of host companies to keep up with today’s business needs and Asia’s exciting, diverse industries.

The 2024 internships cover a diverse range of sectors, including law, biotechnology, software development, creative industries, digital marketing, trade and export, financial research and the future of food.

Nick Siu, the director business at the Asia New Zealand Foundation says the Foundation values the chance to collaborate with a diverse range of host companies across Asia and in New Zealand.

"These internships are a fantastic opportunity to learn about Asian culture, business practices and economies," says Siu. "Interns will also gain valuable real-world work experience to boost their resume."

The applications close on August 8, 2024 (individual internship application deadlines may vary).

Find out about the internships the Foundation is currently offering (with more coming online soon)

About Asia New Zealand Foundation:

Established in 1994, the Asia New Zealand Foundation Te Whītau Tūhono is New Zealand’s leading authority on Asia. Its mission is to equip New Zealanders to thrive in Asia, by providing experiences and resources to build knowledge, skills and confidence. The Foundation’s activities cover more than 20 countries in Asia and are delivered through nine core programmes: arts, business, education, entrepreneurship, leadership, media, research, Track II diplomacy and sports.

