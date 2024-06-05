NZME And Milford Asset Management Launch Market-first Integrated Partnership

An innovative multi-channel integrated partnership between New Zealand Media and Entertainment (NZME) and Milford Asset Management has been announced.

In a market-first, Milford Asset Management will integrate both their brand and trusted expertise into bespoke placements across the NZ Herald app, with extended integration across the wider NZ Herald digital network. The partnership further extends across NZME’s business and digital audio platforms, creating a truly integrated partnership. Through the integration, Milford Asset Management aims to further position itself as the market leader in KiwiSaver performance while promoting their award-winning team of investment experts.

Greg McCrea, NZME Head of Agency Sales, says: “This partnership genuinely has it all. From media-first placements through to content experiences at every relevant touchpoint across New Zealand’s leading integrated media company. Once again, our award-winning agency sales team has delivered a world-class partnership for our valued agency and client partner, and we can’t wait to see this in action.”

Sarah Norrie, Milford's Chief Marketing Officer says: “At Milford, we understand the importance of integrated media channel layering with innovative strategies to ensure our messaging remains targeted and relevant. By leveraging a multi-channel approach, we can disseminate our message across various platforms in the NZME channel suite and tailor our content to fit each medium’s unique strengths.”

“We are always looking for innovation and 'firsts' in our strategic planning, and by collaborating with the team at NZME, coupled with the determination and experienced strategic foresight of our brilliant media partner, D3, we are excited to have achieved that,” says Norrie.

In addition to the bespoke digital integrations, Milford Asset Management will feature in content segments across NZME’s audio network, leveraging radio brand hosts to create tailored content in collaboration with Milford’s trusted experts.

Richard Thompson, Co-Founder, and Partner at D3, says: "We are delighted to partner with NZME for this activity. This is a partnership that centres around integration and content that adds value through Milford's expertise. This collaboration reflects Milford's commitment to standout performance, both in terms of their products and how they communicate with customers."

