BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope Resignation

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope today announced he has resigned from his role and will finish with BusinessNZ on 6 September 2024.

"I have led BusinessNZ for nine years through a period of growth, consolidation and unprecedented change and believe the time is right to pass the baton to a new leader.

"I will take up a new appointment as Chief Executive of the Financial Services Council of New Zealand on 18 September 2024.

"I am making this announcement at an early stage to allow the BusinessNZ Board time to consider potential candidates for the BusinessNZ Chief Executive role and I look forward during my resignation period to helping the Board in their search for a new Chief Executive.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time in the hot seat and feel privileged to have had the opportunity to serve the business community of New Zealand.

"I wish the BusinessNZ Network continued success in their critical role supporting and advocating for business and economic growth.

BusinessNZ President Andrew Hunt said Mr Hope’s service was highly regarded by the business and wider community and the Network was sorry to lose his contribution.

"The role of Chief Executive of BusinessNZ is a challenging one, requiring great commitment on behalf of businesses large and small throughout the country, and with significant interchange with Central and Local Government.

"We intend to begin the search for a new Chief Executive to build on the significant achievements of Kirk and his team. We wish Kirk well in his future leadership undertakings and will continue our involvement and engagement in key policy and advocacy areas important to New Zealand," Mr Hunt said.

The search for a new Chief Executive will begin immediately.

