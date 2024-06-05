Honda Amaze: Features, Price, And More!

If you plan to buy a new car, you will probably look for things like comfort, performance, and fuel efficiency. But is there any vehicle that packs it all to impress riders? The answer is the Honda Amaze. With practical features and impressive specifications, this model has quickly captured the attention of buyers in this segment. So, delve deeper into this article to find out what this car will offer you and get an insight into its pricing.

Dimensions

If you are searching for a compact sedan, the well-designed Honda Amaze won’t disappoint at all. Despite the small stature, the vehicle doesn’t feel congested with all the five seats occupied. Take a look at the dimensions of this car:

Length 3995 mm Width 1695 mm Height 1498 mm to 1501 mm Wheelbase 2470 mm Kerb Weight 945 to 957 kg

The spacious design also continues in the car’s boot. With a luggage space of 420 litres, the Honda Amaze will take care of all your storage needs. Whether you need to keep your shopping bags or large suitcases, the vehicle provides ample space.

A Stunning Exterior

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The Honda Amaze will impress all car enthusiasts searching for a modern and sleek exterior profile. It is the perfect epitome of sophistication from all angles.

The good news is that this vehicle comes with different colour options, including:

Metroid Grey Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Lunar Silver Metallic

Radiant Red Metallic

Golden Brown Metallic

A bold chrome grille dominates the front of the vehicle, levelling up the elegance of the Honda Amaze. With sharp headlights integrated into the design, this car boasts a sporty and aggressive appearance. The bonnet is also contoured pretty well to make the vehicle appear more dynamic.

The vehicle has a sharp character, with clean lines running along its sides. Moreover, the flared wheel arches give it a muscular look, and the alloy wheels also give the Honda Amaze a premium feel.

When viewed from the back, it will be equally stylish. The tail lights are perfectly designed to enhance the car's overall styling. An integrated spoiler and a slanting roofline exude a strong personality. Meanwhile, the chrome accents add to the vehicle's chicness.

Feature-Packed Cabin

Once you enter the Honda Amaze, get ready for a pleasant and comfortable experience. The uncluttered dashboard with a dual-tone treatment looks impressive. The dashboard and door panels are made of soft-touch plastics and brushed metal accents to maintain a premium feel.

The well-cushioned seats offer adequate comfort, so you will feel relaxed throughout long journeys. Passengers in the rear seats will have ample legroom and headroom. The driver’s seat can also be adjusted according to the driver’s height.

The top variants of the car have a touchscreen infotainment system. But the basic models can also offer a memorable ride with features like automatic climate control, LED projector headlamps, and MID for instrument clusters.

Engine Capacity

The Honda Amaze gets its power from a 1.2-litre petrol engine. By producing a power of 88 bhp, the engine offers a dynamic experience. A torque of 110 Nm enhances the overall appeal of the vehicle.

Transmission

Do you want a conventional experience while driving the Honda Amaze? The 5-speed manual transmission variant can provide that. But, some drivers might prefer the convenience of automatic driving. If you are one of them, choose the CVT variant.

Ground Clearance

The Honda Amaze's ground clearance is 165 mm, which is perfect for navigating different conditions on Indian roads.

Fuel Efficiency

The Honda Amaze's petrol engine will prevent you from running to the fuel station too frequently. With the manual gearbox, the car can run 18.6 kmpl. The automatic variant also offers an impressive mileage of 18.3 kmpl.

Safety Features

Once inside the Honda Amaze, you will be relieved that multiple safety features are available to protect you. Some of the basic ones are as follows:

ABS with EBD

ISOFIX child seat mounts

Dual front airbags

High-speed alert

Rear parking sensors

Front seatbelt reminder

The top variants include additional features like a rear defogger, automatic headlamps, and a rear parking camera.

Pricing

The Honda Amaze is one of the best that you can get in this price range. Check out the on-road price of this car’s different variants in Delhi:

Honda Amaze Variant Price 1.2 E MT Petrol INR 8.23 L 1.2 S MT Petrol INR 8.81 L 1.2 S-R MT Petrol INR 8.88 L 1.2 S CVT Petrol INR 9.80 L 1.2 S-R CVT Petrol INR 9.94 L 1.2 VX MT Petrol INR 10.04 L Elite Edition INR 10.20 L 1.2 VX-R MT Petrol INR 10.31 L 1.2 VX CVT Petrol INR 10.94 L Elite Edition CVT INR 11.11 L 1.2 VX-R CVT Petrol INR 11.22 L

Conclusion

The Honda Amaze has an efficient petrol engine, a classy design, and a spacious interior. It also offers great features like good ground clearance and exceptional mileage at an affordable price. So, consider choosing the Honda Amaze for easily cruising along urban streets and highways.

© Scoop Media

