Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

RC Hobbies Unveils Extensive Range Of RC Models And Parts For Enthusiasts

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 7:26 pm
Press Release: RC Hobbies

RC Hobbies, a leading retailer in remote-controlled models, is excited to share its comprehensive offerings across various categories of RC models. With a focus on providing high-quality products and a diverse selection, RC Hobbies continues to be a favorite among RC enthusiasts nationwide.

The company boasts an wide collection of RC helicopters, featuring brands like Align, SAB Goblin, and BLADE, ensuring options for both beginners and advanced hobbyists. This range includes everything from complete helicopter kits to intricate parts and night flying accessories, catering to a wide range of needs and preferences.

Additionally, RC Hobbies offers a variety of RC planes from renowned manufacturers such as E-Flite and Hangar 9. The selection includes models suitable for electric and gas/nitro flight, complemented by a full spectrum of parts and accessories that enhance both performance and durability.

For those with a passion for aquatic models, RC Hobbies’ selection of RC boats features models from brands like Pro Boat and Traxxas. From speedboats to yachts, each model is designed to provide exceptional performance and reliability, supported by a vast array of upgrade parts and kits.

RC Hobbies is committed to delivering excellence and broadening its offerings to meet the growing demands of RC enthusiasts across New Zealand. By maintaining a strong focus on quality and customer service, RC Hobbies aims to foster a thriving community of hobbyists who share a passion for remote-controlled models.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from RC Hobbies on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 