MediaWorks Celebrating Big Wins At The 2024 NZ Radio & Podcast Awards

MediaWorks teams across Aotearoa are celebrating after major wins at the 2024 NZ Radio & Podcast Awards held at Sky City Theatre this evening.

MediaWorks took out wins in 19 categories, recognising work from across the whole business. The Breeze, The Edge, More FM, The Rock and Mai were all big winners with nods across multiple categories.

As well as taking out the Best Local Music Host accolade, More FM’s Bevan Chapman received the prestigious Sir Paul Holmes Broadcaster of the Year award. In 2023 Bevan broadcast solo for three days straight during Cyclone Gabrielle, keeping local listeners up to date.

MediaWorks’ local brands continue to shine with More FM Northland Breakfast Club’s John, Flash and Toast collecting the gong for Best Local Music Breakfast Show and Best Single Market Station Promotion for Boots ‘N All. The Breeze Hawkes Bay was awarded Local Station of the Year. The Breeze’s Sarah van der Kley was also joint winner of Best Music Network Host.

The Rock had an absolute banger of a night with The Rock Drive picking up Best Network Music Team, The Rock 2000 getting Best Music Feature and The Morning Rumble’s Tummy Rumble in the Jungle children’s book, which saw them raise over $346,000 for charity, taking out Best Community Campaign.

MediaWorks CEO Wendy Palmer said “I’m so proud of the talented team we have at MediaWorks and it’s fantastic to shine a light on their incredible work from last year. From some of our up and coming superstars through to stalwarts of broadcasting they have kept our audiences coming back for more.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“Bevan Chapman being acknowledged for his incredible mahi during the devastating storms of 2023 shows the unrivalled ability of our local radio brands to connect with their communities, especially in times of need.

“So much hard work and creativity goes into bringing the magic of radio to audiences every day and I would like to congratulate all of the nominees and winners tonight."

The full list of MediaWorks 2024 Radio Award winners is below:

BEST NEW BROADCASTER - OFF-AIR

Sophie van Soest - The Edge

BEST NEW BROADCASTER - ON-AIR

Cal Payne - The Edge

BEST SHOW PRODUCER OR PRODUCING TEAM - MUSIC SHOW

Mai Morning Crew - Troy Scott - Mai FM

BEST SINGLE MARKET STATION PROMOTION

More FM Northland’s Boots ‘N All - Angela ‘Flash’ Gordon, Tauha ‘Toast’ Te Kani, John Markby , Tania Burgess - More FM Northland

BEST STATION IMAGING

The Edge Network - Grant Brodie, Hamish Phipps, Sin Howard, Reagan White, Richie Culph - The Edge

BEST STATION TRAILER

The Edge Oompa Loompa - Grant Brodie, Hamish Phipps, Richie Culph, Reagan White, Meg Mansell, Dan Webby - The Edge

BEST VIDEO - LONG FORM

Unsocial Media: Following the Trolls - Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Simon Morrow - Today FM

BEST ASIAN PODCAST

Unfiltered Drive - Sandy Sekhon, Ruzbeh Palsetia - Humm

BEST MUSIC FEATURE

The Rock 2000 - Jack Honeybone, Brad King - The Rock

BEST MUSIC NETWORK HOST

Sarah van der Kley - The Breeze (joint winner)

BEST MUSIC NETWORK TEAM

Rock Drive with Jay and Dunc - Duncan Heyde, Jay Reeve, Tiegan Lilley, Lee Weir, Brad King, Jack Honeybone - The Rock

BEST LOCAL MUSIC BREAKFAST SHOW

The Northland Breakfast Club with John, Flash and Toast - Angela ‘Flash’ Gordon, Tauha ‘Toast’ Te Kani, John Markby, Tania Burgess, Christian Boston - More FM Northland

BEST LOCAL MUSIC HOST

Bevan for Breakfast - Bevan Chapman, Rodger Clamp, Dave Rybinski - More FM Gisborne & Wairoa

BEST SINGLE COMMERCIAL

NRC - Driving is Harder, Faster - Alastair Barran, Chris Hurring - MediaWorks

BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN

Tummy Rumble in the Jungle - Bryce Casey, Roger Farrelly, Andrew Mulligan, Mel Abbot, Ryan Maguire, Mitch Farr, Penny Gillies, Rachel Mancini, Mike Berry, Jacqueline Williams, Nikita Leck, Rose Swale, Jay Matson, Dean Young - The Rock

LOCAL STATION OF THE YEAR

The Breeze Hawkes Bay - Will Maisey, Martin Good, Jacque Tucker, Kris Edwards

SIR PAUL HOLMES BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR

Bevan Chapman - More FM Gisborne & Wairoa

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO RADIO

Mike West - More FM Manawatu

SERVICES TO BROADCASTING

K’Lee McNabb - Mai FM

© Scoop Media

