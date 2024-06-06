Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
MediaWorks Celebrating Big Wins At The 2024 NZ Radio & Podcast Awards

Thursday, 6 June 2024, 7:29 pm
Press Release: MediaWorks

MediaWorks teams across Aotearoa are celebrating after major wins at the 2024 NZ Radio & Podcast  Awards held at Sky City Theatre this evening.  

MediaWorks took out wins in 19 categories, recognising work from across the whole business. The Breeze,  The Edge, More FM, The Rock and Mai were all big winners with nods across multiple categories.  

As well as taking out the Best Local Music Host accolade, More FM’s Bevan Chapman received the  prestigious Sir Paul Holmes Broadcaster of the Year award. In 2023 Bevan broadcast solo for three days  straight during Cyclone Gabrielle, keeping local listeners up to date.  

MediaWorks’ local brands continue to shine with More FM Northland Breakfast Club’s John, Flash and Toast  collecting the gong for Best Local Music Breakfast Show and Best Single Market Station Promotion for  Boots ‘N All. The Breeze Hawkes Bay was awarded Local Station of the Year. The Breeze’s Sarah van der Kley  was also joint winner of Best Music Network Host. 

The Rock had an absolute banger of a night with The Rock Drive picking up Best Network Music Team, The  Rock 2000 getting Best Music Feature and The Morning Rumble’s Tummy Rumble in the Jungle children’s  book, which saw them raise over $346,000 for charity, taking out Best Community Campaign. 

MediaWorks CEO Wendy Palmer said “I’m so proud of the talented team we have at MediaWorks and it’s  fantastic to shine a light on their incredible work from last year. From some of our up and coming superstars  through to stalwarts of broadcasting they have kept our audiences coming back for more.  

“Bevan Chapman being acknowledged for his incredible mahi during the devastating storms of 2023 shows  the unrivalled ability of our local radio brands to connect with their communities, especially in times of need.  

“So much hard work and creativity goes into bringing the magic of radio to audiences every day and I would  like to congratulate all of the nominees and winners tonight." 

The full list of MediaWorks 2024 Radio Award winners is below:  

BEST NEW BROADCASTER - OFF-AIR 

Sophie van Soest - The Edge 

BEST NEW BROADCASTER - ON-AIR 

Cal Payne - The Edge

BEST SHOW PRODUCER OR PRODUCING TEAM - MUSIC SHOW 

Mai Morning Crew - Troy Scott - Mai FM 

BEST SINGLE MARKET STATION PROMOTION  

More FM Northland’s Boots ‘N All - Angela ‘Flash’ Gordon, Tauha ‘Toast’ Te Kani, John Markby , Tania Burgess - More  FM Northland 

BEST STATION IMAGING  

The Edge Network - Grant Brodie, Hamish Phipps, Sin Howard, Reagan White, Richie Culph - The Edge  

BEST STATION TRAILER 

The Edge Oompa Loompa - Grant Brodie, Hamish Phipps, Richie Culph, Reagan White, Meg Mansell, Dan Webby - The  Edge 

BEST VIDEO - LONG FORM 

Unsocial Media: Following the Trolls - Wilhelmina Shrimpton, Simon Morrow - Today FM 

BEST ASIAN PODCAST 

Unfiltered Drive - Sandy Sekhon, Ruzbeh Palsetia - Humm 

BEST MUSIC FEATURE 

The Rock 2000 - Jack Honeybone, Brad King - The Rock 

BEST MUSIC NETWORK HOST 

Sarah van der Kley - The Breeze (joint winner) 

BEST MUSIC NETWORK TEAM 

Rock Drive with Jay and Dunc - Duncan Heyde, Jay Reeve, Tiegan Lilley, Lee Weir, Brad King, Jack Honeybone - The  Rock 

BEST LOCAL MUSIC BREAKFAST SHOW 

The Northland Breakfast Club with John, Flash and Toast - Angela ‘Flash’ Gordon, Tauha ‘Toast’ Te Kani, John Markby,  Tania Burgess, Christian Boston - More FM Northland  

BEST LOCAL MUSIC HOST 

Bevan for Breakfast - Bevan Chapman, Rodger Clamp, Dave Rybinski - More FM Gisborne & Wairoa 

BEST SINGLE COMMERCIAL 

NRC - Driving is Harder, Faster - Alastair Barran, Chris Hurring - MediaWorks  

BEST COMMUNITY CAMPAIGN 

Tummy Rumble in the Jungle - Bryce Casey, Roger Farrelly, Andrew Mulligan, Mel Abbot, Ryan Maguire, Mitch Farr,  Penny Gillies, Rachel Mancini, Mike Berry, Jacqueline Williams, Nikita Leck, Rose Swale, Jay Matson, Dean Young - The  Rock 

LOCAL STATION OF THE YEAR 

The Breeze Hawkes Bay - Will Maisey, Martin Good, Jacque Tucker, Kris Edwards 

SIR PAUL HOLMES BROADCASTER OF THE YEAR 

Bevan Chapman - More FM Gisborne & Wairoa 

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO RADIO 

Mike West - More FM Manawatu 

SERVICES TO BROADCASTING 

K’Lee McNabb - Mai FM 

