Wonky Box Launches Fruit-only Box And Appeals For New Zealand’s Wonkiest Fruit

A mere three months after expanding nationally across Aotearoa, Wonky Box announces the launch of its highly requested fruit-only box, while on the hunt for New Zealand’s wonkiest fruit, in collaboration with renowned Kiwi artist Adam Popovic.

To celebrate their sweetest Box yet, Wonky Box is calling on the Kiwi public to scour their Wonky Boxes, fruit bowls and gardens and submit images of their most unusually shaped fruits, proving that quirky aesthetics doesn’t require compromising on quality.

“Working closely with local growers, we know that wonky-looking fruit is just as nutritious and delicious as its perfect-looking counterparts,” says Co-founder Angus Simms. “Through this competition, we aim to really raise awareness about food waste and encourage people to appreciate all types of produce, while also having a bit of fun!”

Wonky Lemon / Supplied

Adding an artistic touch to the appeal, Kiwi artist and photographer Adam Popovic will create a unique, one-off photographic print inspired by the winning fruit, which will be auctioned on Trade Me along with a Fruit inspired bundle of goodies from local New Zealand brands. All proceeds will be donated to Wonky Box charity partner and Aotearoa’s largest food rescue organisation, KiwiHarvest.

Adam Popovic says he’s more than happy to donate his skills to this project.

“Wonky Box is a terrific Kiwi business making a real difference in reducing food waste. I’m extremely proud to collaborate with them and contribute my art to such a meaningful cause,” says Popovic. “It’s heartwarming to know the proceeds will directly support KiwiHarvest’s important work.”

Addressing food waste and food insecurity

The 2023 Kantar NZ Food Waste Survey revealed that the average New Zealand household wastes food worth approximately $1,510 annually, amounting to a staggering $3.2 billion nationally.

Food rescue organisation KiwiHarvest plays a crucial role in mitigating this issue by rescuing surplus food and redirecting it to Kiwis in need.

Co-founder Katie Jackson says, “KiwiHarvest is a charity that has been close to our hearts since we first started Wonky Box in 2020. When we first expanded into Auckland, they welcomed us into their warehouse to pack our first Boxes. If ever we end up with excess produce after packing Wonky Boxes, they redistribute it to charities and soup kitchens around the region.

“Their mahi in reducing food waste and addressing food insecurity is incredibly important, and we’re thrilled to support them through the auctioning of Adam’s epic photographic print.”

On the partnership, KiwiHarvest Chief Executive Angela Calver says, “KiwiHarvest and Wonky Box are aligned in our mission of reducing food waste – we’re proud to work alongside them. We’re so grateful to hear that they’ll be donating the proceeds of their auction to our cause, which will help us deliver food to some of our most vulnerable communities.”

Wonky Box has successfully diverted 2,000,000 kilograms of produce from going to waste, while simultaneously providing some relief to local growers and providing quality produce to households.

The launch of the fruit-only box and the Wonky Fruit Competition are further steps in its ongoing mission to challenge consumer perceptions of produce and reduce food waste across the motu.

Note:

The ‘Wonkiest Fruit’ competition will run from Friday 7 June 2024 - Friday 28 June on Wonky Box’s Facebook and Instagram pages. The person who finds New Zealand’s wonkiest fruit will be gifted an epic fruity prize pack valued at over $350 (T&Cs apply).

Contents of the ‘Wonkiest Fruit’ competition prize includes: A month’s supply of Wonky Boxes, a wonky fruit bowl from Wellington ceramicist Plain and Simple, plus fruity goodies from some of our favourite NZ brands like Poppy and Sage Candles, Wellington Chocolate Factory and Blue Frog Granola.

Adam Popovic’s wonky fruit photographic print will go live on TradeMe on Friday 5 July 2024 to be auctioned, with all proceeds being donated to KiwiHarvest.

Wonky Box fruit-only box is now live and available for subscription on its website www.wonkybox.nz.

About Wonky Box

Wonky Box is a food waste-fighting fruit and vegetable subscription service, delivering funny-looking but yummy-tasting produce to households nationwide. Each week Wonky Box teams up with local farmers to rescue produce that could otherwise go to waste due to being "too big", “too small”, “too wonky” or grown in surplus and gives it a new lease on life in your kitchen. For more information about Wonky Box and to sign up visit www.wonkybox.nz

© Scoop Media

