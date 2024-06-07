Cult Chat Wins At 2024 NZ Radio And Podcast Awards

Cult Chat has won Best Community Access Programme for 2024 at the NZ Radio and Podcast Awards announced in Auckland last night (6 June 2024).

Christchurch-based co-host Dr. Caroline Ansley runs the Centrepoint Restoration Project and along with Lindy Jacomb from Olive Leaf Network and Liz Gregory from Gloriavale Leavers’ Trust sheds light on the intricacies of coercive groups in New Zealand through conversations with cult-survivors andexperts both local and international.

PlainsFM station manager, Nicki Reece, compiled the entry. “This is an incredibly hard-hitting and compelling series so I’m delighted this amazing trio has received this award. It’s also delivered in a very empathetic and at times very humorous way because if you didn’t laugh you’d cry! I’m continually shocked at the harm caused by culty groups and how pervasive it is across our society. We are now up to Episode 34 and there’s still heaps to cover.”

The hosts unpack words like coercion, manipulation, cognitive dissonance, exploitation, stigma and cult. Cult Chat advocates for awareness, education, and safety measures against harmful groups and is a vital resource for those working across health, justice and the community sector. By sharing survivor stories and dissecting the cult playbook, the series equips New Zealanders with the knowledge to navigate the complexities of cultish dynamics.

