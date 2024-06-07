Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Special: Up To 25% Off Scoop Pro Learn More

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Cult Chat Wins At 2024 NZ Radio And Podcast Awards

Friday, 7 June 2024, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Plains FM 96.9

Cult Chat has won Best Community Access Programme for 2024 at the NZ Radio and Podcast Awards announced in Auckland last night (6 June 2024).

Christchurch-based co-host Dr. Caroline Ansley runs  the Centrepoint Restoration Project and along with Lindy Jacomb from Olive Leaf Network and Liz Gregory from Gloriavale Leavers’ Trust sheds light on the intricacies of coercive groups in New Zealand through conversations with cult-survivors andexperts both local and international.

PlainsFM station manager, Nicki Reece, compiled the entry. “This is an incredibly hard-hitting and compelling series so I’m delighted this amazing trio has received this award. It’s also delivered in a very empathetic and at times very humorous way because if you didn’t laugh you’d cry! I’m continually shocked at the harm caused by culty groups and how pervasive it is across our society. We are now up to Episode 34 and there’s still heaps to cover.”

The hosts unpack words like coercion, manipulation, cognitive dissonance, exploitation, stigma and cult. Cult Chat advocates for awareness, education, and safety measures against harmful groups and is a vital resource for those working across health, justice and the community sector. By sharing survivor stories and dissecting the cult playbook, the series equips New Zealanders with the knowledge to navigate the complexities of cultish dynamics.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Plains FM 96.9 on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 