Auckland Vehicle Rentals Introduces Special Long-Term Rental Pricing For 12-Seater Minibuses

Auckland Vehicle Rentals is excited to announce the availability of special long-term rental pricing for their popular 12 seater van hire Auckland. This new pricing option aims to provide cost-effective and flexible transportation solutions for larger groups, businesses, and organizations in need of reliable and spacious vehicles.

Versatile 12-Seater Minibuses

The 12-seater minibuses offered by Auckland Vehicle Rentals are perfect for a variety of uses, including:

Corporate Outings: Ideal for team-building events, conferences, and business trips, providing ample space and comfort for employees.

Family Gatherings: Perfect for large family trips, reunions, and celebrations, ensuring everyone can travel together conveniently.

Tour Operators: A great choice for tour companies needing reliable and comfortable transport for sightseeing tours and excursions.

Sports Teams: Suitable for transporting sports teams to games, training sessions, and tournaments, offering plenty of room for both passengers and equipment.

Community Groups: Ideal for non-profit organizations, schools, and community groups planning field trips, events, and activities.

Special Long-Term Rental Pricing

Understanding the diverse needs of their customers, Auckland Vehicle Rentals has introduced special long-term rental pricing for the 12-seater minibuses. This pricing structure provides an affordable solution for those needing a vehicle for extended periods, whether for ongoing business operations, long-term projects, or continuous group transportation needs.

Exclusive FREE VIP Airport Service

Auckland Vehicle Rentals enhances the rental experience with their exclusive FREE VIP Airport Service. When you rent from Auckland Vehicle Rentals, you receive a complimentary meet and greet service at the airport. They bring your vehicle to the pickup/drop-off area, allowing you to drive away directly from the airport to your destination, eliminating the need for shuttles. (*After-hours pickup fees and parking fees may apply.)

Key Features of the 12-Seater Minibuses

Spacious and Comfortable: The minibuses are designed to accommodate up to 12 passengers comfortably, with ample legroom and seating space.

Modern Amenities: Equipped with air conditioning, advanced safety features, and modern interiors, ensuring a pleasant travel experience.

Reliable Performance: Regular maintenance and thorough inspections guarantee that each minibus is in excellent condition, providing reliable performance for every journey.

Flexible Rental Terms: The special long-term rental pricing is complemented by flexible rental agreements tailored to meet the specific needs of each customer.

Commitment to Safety and Quality

Auckland Vehicle Rentals prioritizes the safety and satisfaction of their customers. Each 12-seater minibus undergoes stringent sanitization protocols, with thorough cleaning and disinfecting before and after each rental. This commitment to hygiene ensures a safe travel environment for all passengers.

About Auckland Vehicle Rentals

Auckland Vehicle Rentals is a leading vehicle rental company based in Auckland, New Zealand. Offering a diverse fleet of cars, vans, trucks, and specialty vehicles, the company provides flexible and reliable rental solutions for businesses and individuals. Known for exceptional customer service and a commitment to quality, Auckland Vehicle Rentals is dedicated to making transportation easy and efficient for all.

For more information, please visit www.aucklandvehiclerentals.co.nz

