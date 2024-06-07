Business Financial Data: March 2024 Quarter

Business financial data provides sales, purchases, salaries and wages, and operating profit estimates for most market industries in New Zealand, and information on stocks for selected industries. This collection uses a combination of survey, tax, and other administrative data.

Key facts

For all business financial data (BFD) industries, in the March 2024 quarter compared with the March 2023 quarter:

sales were $184 billion, up $2.3 billion (1.3 percent)

purchases were $129 billion, down $705 million (0.5 percent)

salaries and wages were $31 billion, up $1.7 billion (5.8 percent)

operating profit was $24 billion, up $1.3 billion (6.0 percent).

