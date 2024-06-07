Flamingo To Launch In Dunedin

Flamingo, a proudly Kiwi-owned and operated micromobility company, is thrilled to announce its expansion into Dunedin this July. This exciting launch marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance sustainable transport across New Zealand.

Flamingo’s arrival in Dunedin is set to enhance the way residents and visitors travel across the city, offering a safe, convenient and eco-friendly alternative to traditional transport methods. The partnership between Flamingo and Dunedin City Council underscores a shared commitment to enhancing sustainable transport and reducing the city's carbon footprint.

"We are excited to bring our services to Dunedin," said Jacksen Love, Co-Founder and Chief Executive of Flamingo. "As a locally owned company, we understand the unique needs of Kiwi communities and are dedicated to offering a reliable and sustainable transport option. Our partnership with Dunedin City Council is a testament to our shared vision of a greener future for Dunedin."

Ros MacGill, Dunedin City Council’s Manager Compliance Solutions, says the council went through a tender process to select Flamingo as the city’s new electric scooter provider.

“We’re excited by the approach this Kiwi-owned company will bring, and we’re impressed by their commitment to value, safety, and giving back to our local community. And with an increased range that will include suburbs such as Port Chalmers and Green Island, electric scooter lovers will be able to spread their wings further than before.”

Flamingo's electric scooters will be available across Dunedin, offering an efficient and enjoyable way to navigate the city. As part of this partnership, Flamingo and the Dunedin City Council will work together to ensure the integration of this service is seamless and beneficial for all residents. Flamingo is committed to fostering a positive relationship with the local community and is eager to receive feedback to continually improve the service.

Dunedin residents will soon benefit from the most competitively priced electric scooter sharing service in New Zealand. With a cost of just $1 to unlock and 45 cents per minute, this affordable pricing is designed to encourage widespread adoption and a shift towards sustainable transportation options. Holders of Community Services Cards, SuperGold Cards, and Total Mobility Cards will enjoy a 50% discount under the Flamingo Community Discount Plan. Flamingo is also committed to supporting the student community, offering a special Student Discount Plan for all students with a valid Student ID.

The collaboration between Flamingo and Dunedin City Council is a testament to the power of local partnerships in driving innovation and sustainability. Together, we are paving the way for a more connected and eco-friendly future in Dunedin.

To celebrate the launch in Dunedin, Flamingo will be hosting a special safety event at The Octagon on Friday 5th July. Join us between 1pm and 4pm to meet the Flamingo team, learn how to safely ride and park Flamingo scooters and enjoy free ride credit and Flamingo socks!

For more information about Flamingo's launch in Dunedin and to stay updated on upcoming events and promotions, please visit Flamingo's website and follow us on social media.

About Flamingo

Flamingo is a Kiwi-owned and operated micromobility company dedicated to providing sustainable and convenient transport solutions. With a focus on safety, community engagement and environmental responsibility, Flamingo aims to transform urban mobility in New Zealand.

