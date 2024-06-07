Lotto NZ’s $50M Lotto Draw: What To Expect On Saturday Night

Ahead of the $50 million Must Be Won draw on Saturday night, Lotto NZ is advising its customers of some changes to how it will communicate the draw results on the night.

With Lotto NZ expecting to sell around 2 million tickets for Saturday night’s $50 million Must be Won draw, the company is advising of some changes to opening times on MyLotto (Lotto NZ’s website and app) on Sunday morning (9 June).

Lotto NZ is also advising of some changes to how information about who has won the Must Be Won draw will be communicated to the public.

Advice for customers

Customers who try to buy their ticket in the last hour before sales close (6.30pm till 7.30pm) may be placed in a virtual queue to manage traffic on MyLotto. The queue will also be used after the draw results are released at around 9.15pm – when many people will log back in to check their individual tickets.

To allow enough time for processing the extraordinarily high volume of tickets, the MyLotto site will also open later than usual the next day (Sunday), with Lotto NZ advising MyLotto will open at 10am on Sunday morning.

On Saturday night (8 June)

Lotto NZ will release the following details:

The winning ball numbers for Lotto and Powerball

The number of Powerball winning tickets, and the amount won by each

The number of Lotto winning tickets, and the amount won by each

The number of Strike winning tickets, and the amount won by each

On Sunday morning (9 June)

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Lotto NZ will release the following details around 12.00pm:

the locations and/or stores that the winning tickets were sold in.

“We would like to thank customers in advance for their patience as we manage what we expect to be exceptional interest in the results of this huge draw,” said Head of Corporate Communications Lucy Fullarton.

“With so much excitement around the draw we want to ensure our players can enjoy the anticipation of the big win and have an opportunity to check their individual ticket before they hear in the news where the winning tickets were sold.”

Good luck if you have a ticket!

© Scoop Media

