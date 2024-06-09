UPDATE: Lotto NZ Has Now Completed Processing Of Online Tickets

Update at 11am Sunday 9 June: Ticket processing now complete

Lotto NZ can now confirm that all processing of MyLotto tickets from last night’s draw has been completed. All MyLotto customers are now able to check their tickets using the online virtual draw.

Lotto NZ would like to thank customers for their patience while it worked through the very large number of tickets, and wishes everyone the very best of luck.

Advice for Lotto Powerball customers checking their tickets this morning (Sunday 9 June) - 10 AM

Lotto NZ is advising customers that, following the $50 million Must Be Won draw last night, MyLotto has opened as planned at 10am this morning (Sunday) for customers to check their tickets.

The majority of MyLotto customers (over 90%) can check their online tickets using the virtual draw as per usual.

However, a proportion of customers (less than 10%) will be able to see their ticket on MyLotto but the ticket will not be processed until later in the day. This means they won’t be able to check their ticket electronically using the virtual draw until later on Sunday afternoon. This is because Lotto NZ’s overnight processing is taking longer than expected due to the unprecedented demand for tickets in last night’s draw.

These customers will be able to check their tickets manually against the draw results, which have been published on MyLotto at https://mylotto.co.nz/results.

Head of Corporate Communications Lucy Fullarton apologised to those customers affected by this delay.

“We understand many people will be logging on to MyLotto this morning to find out if they are one of the seven winners of $7.1 million from last night. Most of our customers will be able to do this as per usual, but if you are one of the people whose tickets show as unprocessed, we do apologise that we are drawing out the anticipation a little longer. Thank you in advance for your patience. If you log back on later this afternoon, you will be able to check your ticket then.

Retail customers are unaffected by this and will be able to check their tickets as usual.

As announced on Friday, Lotto NZ will still be releasing to media the stores/regions where the winning tickets were sold at midday today (Sunday).

