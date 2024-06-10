Mihingarangi Forbes To Join Susie Ferguson On RNZ National’s Popular Saturday Morning Show

10 June 2024

Award-winning journalist and presenter Mihingarangi Forbes (Ngati Paoa/Ngati Maniapoto) is joining long-time RNZ presenter Susie Ferguson to co-host RNZ National’s Saturday Morning programme from August.

When Ferguson was announced as the new host in January, RNZ said it was considering how Saturday Morning should evolve and signalled that it would likely become a co-hosted programme.

RNZ’s Chief Content Officer Megan Whelan said the addition of Forbes to the team means Saturday Morning will broadcast out of Auckland as well as Wellington, and of course the show will feature stories from all around the motu.

“Susie has been very well received as Saturday Morning presenter. The show is one of RNZ National’s most popular long-running programmes and it’s exciting to be able to update it with the addition of another presenter. Susie and Mihingarangi are incredibly experienced and talented interviewers, who will make a really engaging on-air team.”

Forbes said she’s looking forward to working alongside Susie and the Saturday Morning team.

“After many years of current affairs and more recently documentaries focusing on Aotearoa’s history, this is an opportunity to explore new subjects including lighter topics.

“I’m super excited to be part of a new kaupapa and sharing ideas to entice new audiences.”

Ferguson says Saturday Morning is an institution for many, and she’s looking forward to being part of the evolution of the programme.

“We have no shortage of ideas for an updated Saturday Morning, and look forward to sharing our plans once we’ve locked them in."

The magazine-style format continues under the leadership of long-time RNZ producer Melanie Phipps, retaining long-form in-depth feature interviews on current affairs, science, history, culture, the arts and entertainment, lifestyle and practical topics such as gardening and food.

Forbes is expected to join Ferguson on-air in August.

Mihingarangi Forbes

Mihingarangi (Ngati Paoa /Ngati Maniapoto) is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster, and creator of the NZ Wars documentary series.

She began her career in the 90s as a reporter at Te Karere. Since then, she’s worked across a range of channels and mediums, with roles on Campbell Live, 20/20, Native Affairs, The Hui and RNZ. She currently presents fortnightly Māori current affairs programme Mata which airs on Tuesdays on RNZ National and podcast platforms.

Mihingarangi has won Best Journalist - Māori Affairs at the Voyager Media Awards four years in a row, including as joint winner of Te Tohu Kairangi award this year.

Susie Ferguson

Susie Ferguson is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster at RNZ, and for 8 years was co-host of the country's #1 rating radio show, Morning Report.

A former war correspondent, she's reported and presented from around the world - most notably the conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan - and covered the aftermath of the Asian tsunami from Sri Lanka.

Originally hailing from Scotland from a Kiwi-Scottish family, she moved to New Zealand in 2009 and for almost 15 years has presented, reported and produced for RNZ, including anchoring rolling coverage of the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes and from Gallipoli.

Susie won gold at the New York Radio Festivals in 2021 for her podcast The Unthinkable.

